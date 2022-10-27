Americas Bolsonaro’s hometown is as divided over him as the rest of Brazil In Eldorado, where President Jair Bolsonaro lived from ages 11 to 18, bananas are sold from a stand run by the family of a plantation worker. (Rafael Vilela for The Washington Post)

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ELDORADO, Brazil — João Evangelista remembers the lanky teenager fondly. How he would fish in the Ribeira de Iguape River, then sell his catch to help his family, or to buy a movie ticket. A “normal guy” who teased his friends with insulting nicknames and declared, with what appeared to be absolute confidence, that he would one day become president of Brazil.

Over the years, Evangelista, 67, has witnessed in awe how his childhood friend Jair Bolsonaro, born into a poor family with five brothers and attending public schools, became the most powerful man in Latin America’s largest country — and somehow managed to stay true to himself.

“I see him on TV and always think, he has not changed one bit!” Evangelista said, and laughed. “He is the same simple, foul-mouthed guy.”

Irineu Boaventura also spent his childhood with Bolsonaro, playing soccer — the future president was a goalie — swimming in the Iguape or shooting his rifle at targets. Decades later, the retired teacher calls his old friend an irresponsible leader, a barbaric “myth of madness,” and a threat to democracy.

Welcome to Eldorado, the poor, sleepy town of 14,600, some three and a half hours southwest of São Paulo, surrounded by banana plantations and protected Atlantic forest, where Bolsonaro lived from age 11 to 18.

Today, Eldorado presents in microcosm the polarization that has riven Brazil leading into the second and final round of the presidential election on Sunday. Residents, including the president’s former friends and neighbors — the people who in some ways know him best — are deeply divided over the favorite son.

In the first round of the election this month, the right-wing Bolsonaro defeated left-wing former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Eldorado by 400 votes — a much narrower margin than his victory in São Paulo state as a whole.

“A large part of this town feels proud that the president is from here,” Boaventura said. “Another one is embarrassed of it.”

Eldorado is where in the 1960s and ’70s Bolsonaro developed some of the ideas and beliefs that have animated his presidency.

It was here that the 15-year-old Bolsonaro witnessed a firefight between Carlos Lamarca, an army deserter-turned-communist guerrilla, and military police in the city’s main square. Lamarca escaped unscathed; authorities launched a massive military operation to capture him.

Advertisement

Friends said the event stunned the otherwise quiet rural town. It left the young Bolsonaro with a deepening admiration for the armed forces and a growing antipathy toward communism. He would enter the army’s prep school a few years later, at the height of Brazil’s military dictatorship, and become an officer.

Like his Portuguese ancestors who settled in Eldorado, Bolsonaro looked for gold in the Usina River, friends and neighbors say, but never found any.

Edouardo Fouquet, a former mayor and retired army officer, met Bolsonaro in the 1970s, when they were both cadets at Brazil’s principal military academy. It was Bolsonaro’s unapologetic love and support of the military, along with the influence of his evangelical church, that won Fouquet’s vote in 2018.

“I feel like I did my part by giving him a vote of confidence in 2018, but not again,” Fouquet said. Bolsonaro’s chaotic handling of the pandemic, which has killed more than 687,000 people in Brazil, his mocking of those who got sick, his brash manner and authoritarianism have caused him to reconsider his support.

If Bolsonaro were reelected, Fouquet said, he worries “Jair” would weaken the country’s democratic institutions: “If he wins again, no one will be able to get him out of there.”

But it’s precisely Bolsonaro’s bellicose, unvarnished presentation that resonates with many here.

Bolsonaro is outspoken in his opposition to abortion, same-sex marriage and homosexuality. (In 2011 he famously declared he would rather “have a son die in an accident than show up with a mustachioed man around.”) He has loosened gun restrictions and expressed admiration for the military dictatorship that ruled Brazil from 1964 to 1985, saying it should have killed 30,000 “corrupt” people, including then-President Fernando Henrique Cardoso.

Advertisement

Supporters say Bolsonaro’s ethnic and racial slurs, homophobia and constant attacks against women, are proof of his authenticity and radical honesty.

“He is the best thing that has happened to this country since the dictatorship,” said Andre Beber, 23.

His father, Valmir Beber, one of the biggest banana producers in town, praised Bolsonaro for limiting banana imports from Ecuador, relaxing restrictions on pesticides and stabilizing inflation. He called the president a “humble and honest man” who tells it like it is, and stands for their values: family, religion and the freedom to carry guns.

He spoke of the “economic progress” Brazil made during the military dictatorship and claimed, without evidence, that Lula would close churches and legalize abortion.

Lula publicly reiterated his opposition to abortion again this week.

Some of the opposition to Bolsonaro in Eldorado comes from the quilombos, autonomous communities on the outskirts of town populated by descendants of formerly enslaved people who have fought for decades for land rights and historically have supported Lula.

“His government has meant a big step backward for us,” said Elson Alves da Silva, leader of the Ivaporunduva quilombo. He pointed at the dismantling of Lula-era social programs under Bolsonaro.

He also cited Bolsonaro’s infamous remarks in 2018, when he said the “thinnest Afro-descendant” weighed seven arrobas — a measure used for cattle — and “they don’t do anything, I don’t think they’re even good for procreating anymore.”

“He speaks for that veiled racism that exists across the country,” Alves da Silva said.

But Mari Miranda, 62, said her father lost property when Lula granted land rights to quilombos, whom she described using slurs. She said Bolsonaro is a good person who supports “hard-working people.”

“In heaven is God,” she said. “On earth is Bolsonaro.”

The racism and homophobia didn’t cost Bolsonaro in 2018. His anticorruption message and Lula’s imprisonment on corruption charges — his convictions were later annulled when the Supreme Court found he was denied due process — helped the fringe congressman win his long-shot bid for the presidency in 2018.

Bolsonaro outperformed expectations again during the first round of this year’s election, winning more than 43 percent in a field of 11 and denying Lula a majority. Political columnist Thais Oyama said this unexpected success, which came despite the scandals that have engulfed his administration, the chaotic response to the coronavirus and attacks on democratic institutions, critics and the media, show the strength of a right-wing movement.

“A large number of these conservative voters had literally no one who spoke for what they believe in,” Oyama said. “No one had ever said outright they were in favor of arms, against abortion, against gender issue discussions.”

Advertisement

One recent humid morning, dozens gathered inside a large white church for prayer. Women in white veils sat on wooden benches on the right side of the Christian Congregation of Brazil; men on the left.

“Gloria!” they chanted in unison. Brazil’s rapidly growing evangelical Christian movement has emerged as a driving force rallying conservative voters, largely behind Bolsonaro.

“He is a good, family man and I will vote for him,” said Telma Coutinho Resende, a housekeeper who became a Christian 15 years ago.

Pedro Pereira, owner of a palm tree production company, said it was a “privilege” to have a president from Eldorado. He praised Bolsonaro as “authentic and honest.”

Pereira voted for Bolsonaro in 2018. But he’s torn over whether he’ll do so again. It’s difficult to judge his administration fairly, he said, because he faced extraordinary circumstances, including the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, which has affected the economy.

“It’s like being handed a car without gasoline,” he said.

Pereira said Lula, during his eight years in office, and other local elected officials from his Workers’ Party did “a lot for the poor and for Eldorado, probably even more than” Bolsonaro.

“Many of us expected he would do more for his own hometown,” he said. “But he didn’t.”

GiftOutline Gift Article