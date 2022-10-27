ECB to announce new jumbo rate hike despite European opposition

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PARIS — The European Central Bank was expected to announce another major interest rate hike on Thursday, despite vocal opposition from some of the eurozone’s biggest economies, including France and Italy. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Thursday’s announcement would amount to another significant effort to address Europe’s inflation challenge, but may not do much to help. Much of the problem is linked to rising energy prices, largely triggered by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to limit natural gas supplies to European customers.

Inflation in the euro area rose in September to 9.9 percent, up from 9.1 percent in August, well above the ECB’s 2 percent annual price stability target. The ECB’s deposit rate was negative as recently as July, before the bank implemented its first rate hike in 11 years. Last month, in its largest-ever hike, it raised rates by three-quarters of a percentage point.

But Europe’s central bankers fear that if they don’t act, expectations of higher inflation will become embedded into consumer and business planning and become a self-fulfilling prophecy. So the ECB has been raising rates to slow the economy even as the euro area appears headed for a recession, and as business activity has slowed down faster than expected in recent weeks.

ECB action to shrink the bank’s ballooning balance sheet — an issue that may also be discussed on Thursday — could be another way of addressing inflation.

Inflation is affecting countries across Europe to varying degrees. In tiny Estonia, it hovers near 24 percent, while in France, prices are rising at an annual rate of only about 6 percent.

France has spent heavily over the past months to cap energy price increases and limit inflation, and President Emmanuel Macron has been among the most vocal critics of a rate hike. In an interview published last week, he said he was “worried to see many experts and certain players in European monetary policy explaining to us that European demand should be broken to better contain inflation.”

“Unlike the United States, we are not in a situation of European overheating,” Macron told the Les Echos business newspaper.

Italy’s new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is also eyeing increased government spending to tackle the energy crisis, said an interest rate hike would be a “rash choice.”

Looming over the disputes between E.U. leaders and the ECB is at least in part the financial market revolt that was prompted by the economic policy proposals of former British prime minister Liz Truss last month. She had planned to use borrowed money to pay for tax cuts while spending heavily to insulate consumers from soaring energy bills. But in response, the British pound fell to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar.

In anticipation of a likely ECB rate hike, the European STOXX 600 index fell when shares opened on Thursday. The losses were limited, however, which analysts attributed to markets having already factored in a substantial rate hike.

The latest ECB action would be part of the broadest campaign of rate hikes by central banks since the late 1990s, according to Citibank. The easing of pandemic-era restrictions on business activity — coupled with higher food and fuel prices resulting from the war in Ukraine — have pushed up prices in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe and dozens of developing countries.

The ECB this year has trailed the Federal Reserve, which has lifted its benchmark lending rate by 3 percentage points since March and is expected to announce an additional jumbo increase at its Nov. 1-2 meeting.

Lynch reported from Washington.

