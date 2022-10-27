India’s Wire says it was ‘deceived’ by staffer in articles about Instagram

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW DELHI — The Wire, an Indian news organization that published — and retracted — sensational stories this month about Instagram and an official from India’s ruling party, said Thursday that it had been deceived by one of its own employees in one of the most bizarre scandals to hit Indian journalism in years.

That amounted to a humiliating mea culpa. But for the Wire, the day went from bad to worse.

Hours later, Amit Malviya, an official from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who was the subject of the Wire’s reporting, said he would file civil and criminal charges against the Wire for publishing “forged documents with a view to malign and tarnish my reputation.”

The developments highlighted the growing controversy — and new financial and legal risks — facing a tiny but pugnacious media outfit that has battled the Indian government for years and is now fighting to salvage its journalistic credibility.

In a statement, the Wire’s editor, Siddharth Varadarajan, hinted, without offering evidence, that his publication may have been the victim of not only one rogue employee but also a larger conspiracy.

“Whether the person who brought all the material to The Wire deceived us at anyone else’s behest or acted on his own is a matter that will be subjected to judicial process in due course,” he said. “The malintent to discredit The Wire is obvious.”

The Wire initially came under scrutiny Oct. 10 after it published what appeared to be a bombshell: Internal documents leaked from within Instagram, the Wire claimed, showed that the social media service owned by Meta, the Silicon Valley giant, granted Malviya extraordinary powers to censor Instagram posts.

Meta’s former employees, observers in India and Silicon Valley, and Meta itself widely criticized the report. The Wire doubled down and published a follow-up claiming that it had obtained a damning internal Meta email. The authenticity of that email was also called into question.

Finally, the Wire published another follow-up containing what it claimed to be technical evidence compiled by Devesh Kumar, an IT employee at the company who also contributed reporting. But that report also contained what appeared to be forged evidence, according to technical experts, which heightened suspicions over Kumar.

Last week, the Wire retracted its articles and opened an internal review of its reporting and editorial processes. In interviews, Varadarajan acknowledged inconsistencies in Kumar’s work but stopped short of accusing his employee of fabrication.

In its public apology posted Thursday, the Wire said that one unnamed member of its staff had deceived the organization and that the news organization lacked the expertise and editing rigor to vet technical stories.

“Complex technical evidence — whether brought by someone who is part of the newsroom or a freelancer — and all verification processes that involve technical skill, must be cross-checked by independent and reputed experts in the field,” the Wire said. “Had we done this before publication rather than after the fact, this would have ensured that the deception to which we were subjected by a member of our Meta investigation team was spotted in time.”

That employee is no longer associated with the company, the statement added.

Kumar, who has deleted his social media accounts and changed his phone number, could not be reached for comment Thursday.

