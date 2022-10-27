Ukraine live briefing: Putin repeats unfounded ‘dirty bomb’ claim amid nuclear exercises

Ford Motor Co. announced Wednesday that it had “finalized the exit of its previously suspended operations in Russia” by selling shares in a joint venture with Russian automaker Sollers. “The sale follows the full suspension of all operations in Russia, including manufacturing, supply of parts, IT and engineering support, in March this year,” Ford said in a by selling shares in a joint venture with Russian automaker Sollers. “The sale follows the full suspension of all operations in Russia, including manufacturing, supply of parts, IT and engineering support, in March this year,” Ford said in a statement on its website.

Israel’s president on Wednesday said he would discuss Iran’s transfer of weapons to Russia with President Biden at the Oval Office. Iran is “crushing its own citizens, moving toward nuclear weapons and supplying lethal weapons that are killing innocent citizens in Ukraine,” Isaac Herzog said ahead of the meeting. “I think the Iranian challenge will be a major challenge that we are discussing.”

The Polish Senate passed a resolution Wednesday recognizing Russia's government as a "terrorist regime." In the resolution, lawmakers highlighted reports of Russian forces torturing, murdering, kidnapping and deporting Ukrainian civilians. "We know all these acts of state terrorism well from the history books. Europeans believed that they would never again be threatened with genocide and war crimes," a Senate release said

Zelensky met with the president of Guinea-Bissau in Kyiv on Wednesday, emphasizing Ukraine’s desire to expand its contacts with Africa. “It is very important that on this continent, where the Kremlin’s influence is traditionally significant, they hear the Ukrainian position and know the full truth about what is really happening,” Zelensky said in a speech late Wednesday.