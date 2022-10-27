Ukraine live briefing: Putin repeats unfounded ‘dirty bomb’ claim amid nuclear exercises

Russia conducted annual nuclear exercises Wednesday as President Vladimir Putin continued to make the unfounded claim that Ukraine was preparing to use a “dirty bomb” containing radioactive material.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
WNBA star Brittney Griner may go to a penal colony. Earlier this week, a Russian court rejected an appeal to her more than nine-year prison sentence for drug charges.
Most penal colonies are prison facilities where inmates are required to perform labor during their sentence, and the conditions are known to be harsh, with some similarities to Soviet-era gulags. Past prisoners of penal colonies have reported long days with 16 to 17 hours of labor, invasive surveillance and denial of medical care, reporters Amy Cheng, Ellen Francis, Robyn Dixon and Adam Taylor write.