Ukraine live briefing: Putin repeats unfounded ‘dirty bomb’ claim amid nuclear exercises

By
and 
 
October 27, 2022 at 2:01 a.m. EDT
A Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is test-fired during Russian nuclear drills Wednesday from a launch site in Plesetsk, Russia.
A Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is test-fired during Russian nuclear drills Wednesday from a launch site in Plesetsk, Russia. (AP)

Russia conducted annual nuclear exercises Wednesday as President Vladimir Putin continued to make the unfounded claim that Ukraine was preparing to use a “dirty bomb” containing radioactive material.

While the nuclear exercises are routine, Russia has repeatedly wielded the threat of nuclear weapons since invading Ukraine in February. The drills on Wednesday involved practice launches of cruise missiles and intercontinental ballistic missiles, Russian state media reported. In the past, similar drills have lasted several days.

1. Key developments

  • Putin once again made the unfounded claim that Ukraine plans to use a “dirty bomb,” an explosive that contains radioactive material, while speaking during a meeting with security services of the former Soviet states on Wednesday. Ukrainian officials have vehemently denied that claim. In a televised interview with Fox News earlier this week, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said the allegation was “absolutely fake” and accused Russia of attempting to sway foreign countries to stop sending aid to Ukraine.
  • CIA Director William J. Burns traveled to Ukraine earlier this month to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials, CNN reported Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the trip. If confirmed, the visit comes amid a Russian escalation in Ukraine, including the illegal annexation of four territories and ramped-up airstrikes targeting the country’s energy infrastructure.
  • The body of a U.S. citizen who died fighting in Ukraine has been identified and released to Ukrainian custody, the State Department said in a statement Wednesday. Joshua Jones, 24, was fighting alongside Ukraine’s military when he was killed in August, Ukrainian officials said. “The remains will soon be returned to the family,” the State Department said.
Ukrainian troops said Oct. 26 that they were expecting a tough fight for the southern Kherson region, one of the four Moscow claimed to have annexed. (Video: Reuters)

2. Battleground updates

  • Ukrainian efforts to push Russian forces out of the southern Kherson region are being challenged by rainy weather and the local terrain, Reznikov said earlier this week in a TV interview with Fox News. Rain makes Ukraine’s troops move “a little bit slowly,” he said, but he emphasized that they continue to advance step by step.
  • The Russian government could seize assets in the four territories it illegally annexed last month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday, including property and wealth left behind by those fleeing the fighting. Speaking to reporters, Peskov said “abandoned assets … cannot be left idle.” He added, “This is completely normal, because this is the territory of the Russian Federation.”
  • Fierce fighting continued in Donetsk around the city of Avdiyivka, Zelensky said during a speech late Wednesday. Ukraine’s president also announced the release of 10 Ukrainians from Russian captivity and urged front-line units to capture more enemy soldiers as fodder for future exchanges.
  • Zelensky claimed nearly 250 Russian helicopters have been downed by its forces to date. “Russia will not be able to recover these losses,” he said late Wednesday, while praising Ukraine’s air force for shooting one down.

3. Global impact

  • Ford Motor Co. announced Wednesday that it had “finalized the exit of its previously suspended operations in Russia” by selling shares in a joint venture with Russian automaker Sollers. “The sale follows the full suspension of all operations in Russia, including manufacturing, supply of parts, IT and engineering support, in March this year,” Ford said in a statement on its website.
  • Israel’s president on Wednesday said he would discuss Iran’s transfer of weapons to Russia with President Biden at the Oval Office. Iran is “crushing its own citizens, moving toward nuclear weapons and supplying lethal weapons that are killing innocent citizens in Ukraine,” Isaac Herzog said ahead of the meeting. “I think the Iranian challenge will be a major challenge that we are discussing.”
  • The Polish Senate passed a resolution Wednesday recognizing Russia’s government as a “terrorist regime.” In the resolution, lawmakers highlighted reports of Russian forces torturing, murdering, kidnapping and deporting Ukrainian civilians. “We know all these acts of state terrorism well from the history books. Europeans believed that they would never again be threatened with genocide and war crimes,” a Senate release said.
  • Zelensky met with the president of Guinea-Bissau in Kyiv on Wednesday, emphasizing Ukraine’s desire to expand its contacts with Africa. “It is very important that on this continent, where the Kremlin’s influence is traditionally significant, they hear the Ukrainian position and know the full truth about what is really happening,” Zelensky said in a speech late Wednesday.
  • The International Energy Agency forecast that global emissions will peak in 2025, as countries pursue more sustainable energy policies in response to the war. “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is prompting a wholesale reorientation of global energy trade, leaving Russia with a much-diminished position,” a report from the agency said.

4. From our correspondents

WNBA star Brittney Griner may go to a penal colony. Earlier this week, a Russian court rejected an appeal to her more than nine-year prison sentence for drug charges.

Most penal colonies are prison facilities where inmates are required to perform labor during their sentence, and the conditions are known to be harsh, with some similarities to Soviet-era gulags. Past prisoners of penal colonies have reported long days with 16 to 17 hours of labor, invasive surveillance and denial of medical care, reporters Amy Cheng, Ellen Francis, Robyn Dixon and Adam Taylor write.

