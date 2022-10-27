U.N. uses before-and-after photos to track Ukraine’s cultural destruction

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The United Nations is reinforcing efforts to track the devastation inflicted on Ukraine’s architecture, art and historical sites by using satellite imagery to verify reports of destruction, two of its agencies announced. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Using before-and-after satellite images taken by private companies, UNESCO and the U.N.’s Satellite Center plan to systematically document confirmed reports of damage to places of cultural significance, assist authorities in prosecuting those responsible and help Ukraine prioritize its reconstruction efforts.

A preliminary list compiled by UNESCO counts 207 sites that have been damaged or destroyed since the invasion began Feb. 24. It covers 88 religious sites, 76 buildings of historical or artistic interest, 18 monuments, 15 museums and 10 libraries.

It includes the Mariupol theater, where many hundreds of civilians seeking shelter from Russian airstrikes were targeted in a devastating March 16 attack.

An Associated Press investigation estimated that about 600 people were killed when the theater, which had a white flag atop and the word “children” painted in Russian on the ground along two sides, was hit.

Civilians sheltering inside the theater when it was targeted described the noise of constant screaming in interviews with The Washington Post. Images taken from space illustrate and confirm the extent of the site’s destruction.

“Cultural heritage is very often collateral damage during wars, but sometimes it’s specifically targeted as it’s the essence of the identity of countries,” UNESCO Cultural and Emergencies Director Krista Pikkat told The Post. “The situation is bad, and it may continue to get even worse.”

“We have systematized the use of this imagery for our assessments in Ukraine and, given the significant increase in the number of cultural properties affected — there are now more than 200 — we have decided to create a dedicated platform to facilitate the work of our experts,” she said.

Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Donetsk regions have suffered the greatest damage since the invasion began, according to the U.N. tally, including to the Drobytsky Yar Holocaust Memorial — where more than 15,000 Jews were executed in World War II — when it was shelled earlier this month, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In another example, side-by-side satellite images of the Donetsk village of Sviatohirsk show significant damage to its Lavra — a sacred category of Orthodox Christian monastery. It was one of only three Lavras in all Ukraine, Zelensky said in a June speech in which he accused Russia of shelling the site and burning it down.

Once alerted by Ukrainian officials to a case of potential damage to a cultural site, U.N. officials will seek to verify the reports and, if appropriate, cross-check them using satellite images before including them on a final database.

The imagery is particularly useful for officials trying to verify damage to sites located in active war zones that are inaccessible by land, said Pikkat, the UNESCO official.

The tally of destruction sheds light on a shadow Russian invasion — waged in parallel to the conventional military battle taking place at the front line — targeting Ukraine’s cultural heritage and patrimony.

A stone statue from the 9th to 13th centuries, a 2004 center for contemporary art and a Soviet monument to urban planning from the 1950s all appear on the list of damaged sites — demonstrating the rich scope of Ukraine’s history and the threat posed by Russia’s invasion to more than a millennium of artistic and architectural achievement.

In an October speech, Zelensky called on UNESCO’s executive board to exclude Russia from membership of the U.N. agency. “Let it be a historical example for everyone in the world that no one will tolerate an enemy of culture, an enemy of history, an enemy of education, an enemy of science,” he said. “This is Russia’s choice — to oppose everything that matters to humanity.”

The destruction of cultural sites may also violate the 1954 Hague Convention, ratified by Russia and Ukraine, which requires states to respect cultural sites in an armed conflict in the hope of preventing the mass-scale destruction of Europe’s cultural heritage inflicted in World War II from ever being repeated.

“Damage to cultural property belonging to any people whatsoever is internationally recognized as damage to the cultural heritage of all mankind,” the treaty declares in its preamble.

Officials say none of Ukraine’s seven World Heritage sites, considered humanity’s most precious cultural and historical artifacts, is known to have been damaged in the conflict so far.

