Ukraine live briefing: Biden decries Putin’s ‘dangerous’ nuclear rhetoric; U.S. says no evidence of ‘dirty bomb’ plan

President Biden criticized Vladimir Putin for nuclear brinkmanship Thursday, hours after the Russian leader downplayed the chance that the Kremlin would use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine. “If he has no intention, why does he keep talking about it? Why does he talk about the ability to use a tactical nuclear weapon?” Biden said during a cable news interview.
“He’s been very dangerous on how he’s approached this,” Biden said. “And … he can end this all. Get out of Ukraine.”
4. From our correspondents
Millions of Ukrainians from the southern region of Kherson are hoping to return home. Zaporizhzhia, an industrial city now infamous for the nearby nuclear power plant and for being the capital of a region that Russia claims to have annexed but does not fully control, is harboring countless people who fled Kherson and its environs, report Michael E. Miller and Anastacia Galouchka.
The displaced Ukrainians arrived in Zaporizhzhia, often after challenging and dangerous flights to safety. Many remain for extended periods while they await permission to return home. “Zaporizhzhia says we can’t go because they fear for our lives,” one refugee told The Post’s reporters. “But I’ll sign anything, I’ll waive any risk; just let me go back.”