Ukraine live briefing: Biden decries Putin’s ‘dangerous’ nuclear rhetoric; U.S. says no evidence of ‘dirty bomb’ plan

President Biden criticized Vladimir Putin for nuclear brinkmanship Thursday, hours after the Russian leader downplayed the chance that the Kremlin would use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine. “If he has no intention, why does he keep talking about it? Why does he talk about the ability to use a tactical nuclear weapon?” Biden said during a cable news interview.

“He’s been very dangerous on how he’s approached this,” Biden said. “And … he can end this all. Get out of Ukraine.”

1. Key developments

In a Thursday address , Putin said the decision by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to visit Taiwan in August was “delusional.” “The whole West is coming down on us, fighting Russia,” he said. “Well, why at the same time ruin relations with China?” He made dismissive use of the Russian word babushka, or grandmother, to describe her. “The whole West is coming down on us, fighting Russia,” he said. “Well, why at the same time ruin relations with China?” He made dismissive use of the Russian word babushka, or grandmother, to describe her.

Russia would target “quasi-civilian infrastructure” in space if Moscow believes it served military purposes, said Konstantin Vorontsov, a Russian official at the United Nations, on Wednesday. “Apparently, these states do not realize that such actions in fact constitute indirect participation in military conflicts,” he said. While Vorontsov did not mention specific companies, his comments come less than two weeks after Elon Musk suggested that he could if Moscow believes it served military purposes, said Konstantin Vorontsov, a Russian official at the United Nations, on Wednesday. “Apparently, these states do not realize that such actions in fact constitute indirect participation in military conflicts,” he said. While Vorontsov did not mention specific companies, his comments come less than two weeks after Elon Musk suggested that he could continue funding the Starlink satellite service that is providing internet for Ukraine’s military.

The United States and allies slammed Russia for wasting the time of the U.N. Security Council and spreading conspiracies for again raising its accusation that the U.S. has “military biological programs” in Ukraine. “How much more of this nonsense do we have to endure?” Britain’s U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward asked the council Thursday.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters Thursday that there is no indication Russia or Ukraine has plans to use a “dirty bomb.” The Kremlin has repeatedly made the unsupported claim that Kyiv is planning to use an explosive containing radioactive materials on its own soil. “It’s important to make sure that we’re talking to adversaries and allies alike and making sure that … we’re tamping down dangerous talk,” he said. The Kremlin has repeatedly made the unsupported claim that Kyiv is planning to use an explosive containing radioactive materials on its own soil. “It’s important to make sure that we’re talking to adversaries and allies alike and making sure that … we’re tamping down dangerous talk,” he said.

2. Battleground updates

Russia has launched more than 30 drones against Ukraine in the past two days , President Volodymyr Zelensky , President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday night. Ukrainian forces “prevented the enemy’s vultures from breaking into the rear of the country” and downed 23 Iranian-designed Shahed-136 drones, he said.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol told reporters Friday that Seoul had not supplied lethal weapons to Ukraine . Putin said Thursday that relations between Seoul and Moscow would be destroyed should South Korea arm Ukraine. South Korea has provided humanitarian goods and nonlethal military gear to Ukraine. It also recently signed a multibillion-dollar arms deal with Poland, a NATO member and one of Ukraine’s most prominent supporters.

More than 70,000 people have been evacuated from the occupied southern city of Kherson and the surrounding area, a Moscow-backed regional official a Moscow-backed regional official said in a TV interview Thursday, ahead of an advance by Ukrainian troops. Governor Vladimir Saldo said most residents had moved to the left bank of the Dnieper River. Kherson was one of the first cities to fall to Russian troops after the Feb. 24 invasion and is in one of the four regions Russia illegally claimed it had annexed in September.

3. Global impact

The suspected Russian spy arrested in Norway this week recently attended a seminar on hybrid threats that included a scenario about responding to a pipeline explosion, according to Norwegian media, a coordinator for the group that hosted the event and a photograph from the event. Paivi Mattila, a professor at Laurea University of Applied Sciences in Finland who coordinates the EU-HYBNET program, recently attended a seminar on hybrid threats that included a scenario about responding to a pipeline explosion, according to Norwegian media, a coordinator for the group that hosted the event and a photograph from the event. Paivi Mattila, a professor at Laurea University of Applied Sciences in Finland who coordinates the EU-HYBNET program, told The Washington Post that the suspected spy attended the event.

The International Energy Agency forecast that the Ukraine war would spur countries to pursue more sustainable energy policies , helping global emissions to peak in 2025. “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is prompting a wholesale reorientation of global energy trade, leaving Russia with a much-diminished position,” the agency said in a report.

The European Central Bank announced Thursday as Putin’s limits on gas exports to Europe continue to drive inflation on the continent. The three-quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike matches last month’s, but analysts said they worried it may not do much to help. another major interest hike Thursday as Putin’s limits on gas exports to Europe continue to drive inflation on the continent. The three-quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike matches last month’s, but analysts said they worried it may not do much to help.

4. From our correspondents

Millions of Ukrainians from the southern region of Kherson are hoping to return home. Zaporizhzhia, an industrial city now infamous for the nearby nuclear power plant and for being the capital of a region that Russia claims to have annexed but does not fully control, is harboring countless people who fled Kherson and its environs, report Michael E. Miller and Anastacia Galouchka.

The displaced Ukrainians arrived in Zaporizhzhia, often after challenging and dangerous flights to safety. Many remain for extended periods while they await permission to return home. “Zaporizhzhia says we can’t go because they fear for our lives,” one refugee told The Post’s reporters. “But I’ll sign anything, I’ll waive any risk; just let me go back.”

