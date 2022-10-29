Many injured in Seoul Halloween crowd crush

SEOUL — Scores of people were on the ground injured and others were being carried away unconscious after an apparent crowd crush or stampede during Halloween celebrations in the Itaewon area of Seoul Saturday night.
South Korean media said about 50 people were reported to be in cardiac arrest. There were no official reports immediately of deaths, however, and the number injured was uncertain.
A Washington Post reporter observed emergency personnel administering CPR to multiple people lying on the street as others were being carried away into stretchers on ambulances. Young people in Halloween costumes were holding onto each other, distressed and in tears.
The South Korean presidential office said President Yoon Suk-yeol had been briefed on the incident. Yoon ordered government agencies to respond urgently to treat victims and review the safety measures available on-site. The government also put out a citywide emergency alert that was received on mobile phones.
A police officer on the scene declined to comment.
This story is developing and will be updated.