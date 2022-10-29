Many injured in Seoul Halloween crowd crush

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEOUL — Scores of people were on the ground injured and others were being carried away unconscious after an apparent crowd crush or stampede during Halloween celebrations in the Itaewon area of Seoul Saturday night. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Dozens of ambulances were lined up along the main road in Itaewon, a foreigner-friendly international district where large crowds had gathered this weekend for Halloween parties.

South Korean media said about 50 people were reported to be in cardiac arrest. There were no official reports immediately of deaths, however, and the number injured was uncertain.

Dozens of people were injured on Oct. 29 during Halloween celebrations in the Itaewon area of South Korea’s capital. (Video: The Washington Post)

A Washington Post reporter observed emergency personnel administering CPR to multiple people lying on the street as others were being carried away into stretchers on ambulances. Young people in Halloween costumes were holding onto each other, distressed and in tears.

Advertisement

The South Korean presidential office said President Yoon Suk-yeol had been briefed on the incident. Yoon ordered government agencies to respond urgently to treat victims and review the safety measures available on-site. The government also put out a citywide emergency alert that was received on mobile phones.

A police officer on the scene declined to comment.

This story is developing and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article