Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky doubts Russia is done drafting reservists; 4 million Ukrainians under energy restrictions

By
October 29, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. EDT
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures during a joint news conference with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier earlier this week.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures during a joint news conference with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier earlier this week. (Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cast doubt on Russia’s claims to have completed its call-up of 300,000 military reservists, and said the Kremlin’s forces are “poorly prepared and equipped” and would be “ruthlessly used” by commanders.

“Russia may soon need a new wave of sending people to war,” Zelensky said late Friday. “ … We are preparing for the fact that the current Russian leadership will look for any new opportunities to continue the war.”

1. Key developments

  • Zelensky said about 4 million people are under energy-use restrictions as Ukraine attempts to stretch scarce resources after Russian forces destroyed infrastructure around the country. “Emergency blackouts are also possible,” he said.
  • A group of House and Senate Republicans opposed Democratic Party-backed plans to fund Ukraine’s war effort with assets seized from Russia, The Washington Post reported. The lawmakers objected to a provision in the National Defense Authorization Act conference report that would allow the United States to transfer proceeds of forfeited Russian property to Kyiv, several people involved with the negotiations said.
  • The United States is giving an additional $275 million in defense aid to Ukraine, a smaller sum than was offered in previous packages. The Pentagon on Friday announced the aid, which will include ammunition, vehicles and satellite communications equipment but no counter-drone equipment or air defense systems. Zelensky thanked the United States for the package, which he said was composed of “much needed items for our defenders.”

2. Battleground updates

  • Some migrants in Russia have been swept into the ranks of the Russian military despite having no obligation to serve. Migrants seeking help from the Russian government have been coerced or tricked into signing papers, advocates say, while others were wrongly issued draft documents and sent to fight.
  • Russia is bolstering its presence in Kherson by sending new troops to the region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a Facebook post Friday. The message said Moscow had mobilized as many as 1,000 people, who are occupying homes that belonged to residents who have since left the region. Zelensky said Friday evening that Russian troops were virtually “dismantling the entire health care system there,” according to a transcript of his nightly speech. “The occupiers have decided to close medical institutions in the cities, take away equipment, ambulances — just everything.” The Washington Post could not verify his assertions.
  • Ukraine’s foreign minister urged Tehran to stop sending weapons to the Kremlin. Dmytro Kuleba spoke to his Iranian counterpart Friday and demanded that Tehran “immediately cease the flow of weapons to Russia used to kill civilians and destroy critical infrastructure in Ukraine,” Kuleba wrote on Twitter. Russia has been using Iranian-made drones against targets in Ukraine.
  • Russian forces are not making meaningful progress in Bakhmut, the Donetsk region or “anywhere else along the front lines,” the Institute for the Study of War said Friday. The think tank added that Russian forces were probably falsely claiming significant advances to “portray themselves as making gains in at least one sector amid continuing losses in northeast and southern Ukraine.”

3. Global impact

  • United Nations Secretary General António Guterres urged participating countries to allow a renewal of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is set to expire Nov. 19. The agreement facilitates the safe shipment of grains and fertilizer from Ukraine. Many countries, including those in Africa and the Middle East, rely on Ukrainian grain and fertilizer to feed their populations. The initiative can be automatically renewed if no party objects.
  • Poland chose a U.S. firm to build its first nuclear power plant, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Friday. Poland will work with Westinghouse, which competed against a South Korean state-run company in the bid. “A strong Poland-United States alliance guarantees the success of our joint initiatives,” Morawiecki said on Twitter.
  • Energy prices in Europe are dropping and storage facilities are full, which has taken some of the most immediate urgency off the continent’s energy crisis.

4. From our correspondents

Russia is cultivating ties with Iran and Saudi Arabia as it desperately searches for allies. A hot mic incident on pro-Kremlin television last week confirmed that drones manufactured in Iran were being used to kill Ukrainians, but Moscow and Tehran’s repeated denials highlight the two countries’ expanding common ground, writes Robyn Dixon in Riga, Latvia. Saudi Arabia believes that Washington is losing interest in its region, incentivizing it to cooperate more with Moscow.

