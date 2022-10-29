Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky doubts Russia is done drafting reservists; 4 million Ukrainians under energy restrictions

“Russia may soon need a new wave of sending people to war,” Zelensky said late Friday. “ … We are preparing for the fact that the current Russian leadership will look for any new opportunities to continue the war.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cast doubt on Russia’s claims to have completed its call-up of 300,000 military reservists , and said the Kremlin’s forces are “poorly prepared and equipped” and would be “ruthlessly used” by commanders.

Zelensky said about 4 million people are under energy-use restrictions as Ukraine attempts to stretch scarce resources after Russian forces destroyed infrastructure around the country. “Emergency blackouts are also possible,” he said.

Ukraine’s foreign minister urged Tehran to stop sending weapons to the Kremlin. Dmytro Kuleba spoke to his Iranian counterpart Friday and demanded that Tehran “immediately cease the flow of weapons to Russia used to kill civilians and destroy critical infrastructure in Ukraine,” Kuleba wrote on Twitter. Russia has been using Iranian-made drones against targets in Ukraine.

Russia is cultivating ties with Iran and Saudi Arabia as it desperately searches for allies. A hot mic incident on pro-Kremlin television last week confirmed that drones manufactured in Iran were being used to kill Ukrainians, but Moscow and Tehran’s repeated denials highlight the two countries’ expanding common ground, writes Robyn Dixon in Riga, Latvia. Saudi Arabia believes that Washington is losing interest in its region, incentivizing it to cooperate more with Moscow.