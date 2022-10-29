Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky doubts Russia is done drafting reservists; 4 million Ukrainians under energy restrictions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cast doubt on Russia’s claims to have completed its call-up of 300,000 military reservists, and said the Kremlin’s forces are “poorly prepared and equipped” and would be “ruthlessly used” by commanders.
Russia is cultivating ties with Iran and Saudi Arabia as it desperately searches for allies. A hot mic incident on pro-Kremlin television last week confirmed that drones manufactured in Iran were being used to kill Ukrainians, but Moscow and Tehran’s repeated denials highlight the two countries’ expanding common ground, writes Robyn Dixon in Riga, Latvia. Saudi Arabia believes that Washington is losing interest in its region, incentivizing it to cooperate more with Moscow.