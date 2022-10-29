How and where the Seoul crush happened

The narrow, steep streets of Itaewon once housed Seoul’s red light district. Catering to a sprawling U.S. military base next door, the neighborhood offered cheap beer, knockoff goods and female company for sale.
That reputation made it a natural place to celebrate Halloween, an imported holiday increasingly popular with young South Koreans. An estimated 100,000 people were in the neighborhood on Saturday, the first Halloween since pandemic restrictions were put in place two years ago.
This year, Itaewon’s Halloween turned to horror. As huge crowds pushed into the neighborhood to celebrate, there was a crush. At least 149 people were killed and around 76 injured, according to fire department officials.
NORTH
Seoul
Itaewon
Itaewon Station
Locations where
videos show
crowding
ITAEWON-RO
Areas where videos
show CPR being
administered to victims
Hamilton
Hotel
Ambulances
lined up along
this street
Many who died were trapped in a crowd crush in the alley next to the Hamilton Hotel.
Imagery from Maxar
via Google Maps
200 FEET
NORTH
USADAN-RO
Seoul
Itaewon
Itaewon Station
Locations where
videos show
crowding
ITAEWON-RO
Areas where videos
show CPR being
administered to victims
BOGWANG-RO
Hamilton
Hotel
Ambulances lined
up along this street
Many who died were trapped in a crowd crush in the alley next to the Hamilton Hotel.
ITAEWON-RO 27GA-GIL
Imagery from Maxar
via Google Maps
200 FEET
Many who died were trapped in a crowd crush in the alley next to the Hamilton Hotel.
Locations where
videos show
crowding
Seoul
Itaewon
ITAEWON-RO 27GA-GIL
Hamilton
Hotel
Areas where videos
show CPR being
administered to victims
Itaewon Station
ITAEWON-RO
Ambulances lined
up along this street
BOGWANG-RO
200 FEET
Imagery from Maxar via Google Maps
Many who died were trapped in a crowd crush in the alley next to the Hamilton Hotel.
Locations where
videos show
crowding
Seoul
Itaewon
Hamilton
Hotel
ITAEWON-RO 27GA-GIL
Areas where videos
show CPR being
administered to victims
Itaewon Station
ITAEWON-RO
Ambulances lined
up along this street
USADAN-RO
BOGWANG-RO
200 FEET
Imagery from Maxar via Google Maps
Investigations into what caused the tragedy are still ongoing. But footage from the scene suggest that the tight streets and alleyways that lent the neighborhood its charm hadn’t been able to cope with the scale of the revelers that descended upon it.
Videos have shown that even hours before the crush began, large numbers of people were congregating near the Hamilton Hotel, a four-star property.
According to South Korean authorities, the first call for help came at 10:15 p.m., still hours before the usual peak party time in Seoul, with emergency responders arriving just a few minutes later.
Other videos showed large numbers of crowds in other alleyways near the Itaewon subway station. Some appeared to be trying to leave the area and were returning to the main street, seeking taxis and public transportation options.
It is not clear what sparked the stampede. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has called for an investigation.
Even as the tragedy unfolded in the neighborhood, some nearby bars were packed until at least 5 a.m. — the crowds apparently unaware of the tragedy that had taken place just a short walk away.