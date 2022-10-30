The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Brazil chooses between Lula and Bolsonaro

T-shirts for sale in Belém, Brazil, this month show President Jair Bolsonaro and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, opponents in Sunday's final round of the election. (Alessandro Falco/Bloomberg News)
October 30, 2022

A deeply divided Brazil votes Sunday in an election seen as the most consequential since the country’s dictatorship collapsed in 1985, pitting right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, a staunch ally of former U.S. president Donald Trump, against the leftist two-term former president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the Worker’s Party leader backed by a coalition fearful of Bolsonaro’s authoritarian bent.

In a country of 214 million stretching from the Amazon to the megacities of the Southeast, the outcome will affect the health of the world’s largest rainforest and the state of democracy in Latin America’s largest nation. More than 500,000 police officers are being deployed after an ugly campaign that stoked Brazil’s culture wars and in which Bolsonaro’s backers have already laid the groundwork for thus far unsupported claims of fraud.

Here’s what to know

  • Lula finished first and Bolsonaro second in a field of 11 in the first round on Oct. 2. Polls show Lula with a narrow lead going into the second and final round on Sunday.
  • Bolsonaro and supporters have cast doubt, without providing evidence, on the integrity of Brazil’s electronic voting system and suggested he can lose only through fraud.
  • Lula, a leading figure of the Latin American left, tacked to the center during the campaign and cast himself as defender of Brazil’s young democracy.
