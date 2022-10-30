Brazil chooses between Lula and Bolsonaro

A deeply divided Brazil votes Sunday in an election seen as the most consequential since the country’s dictatorship collapsed in 1985, pitting right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, a staunch ally of former U.S. president Donald Trump, against the leftist two-term former president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the Worker’s Party leader backed by a coalition fearful of Bolsonaro’s authoritarian bent.
In a country of 214 million stretching from the Amazon to the megacities of the Southeast, the outcome will affect the health of the world’s largest rainforest and the state of democracy in Latin America’s largest nation. More than 500,000 police officers are being deployed after an ugly campaign that stoked Brazil’s culture wars and in which Bolsonaro’s backers have already laid the groundwork for thus far unsupported claims of fraud.