Brazil chooses between Lula and Bolsonaro

In Brazil, the political left and center are portraying the vote Sunday as a referendum on democracy, using many of the claims against President Jair Bolsonaro that Democrats used in the 2020 campaign against Donald Trump. Should Bolsonaro win, his opponents say, he would accelerate the erosion of the rule of law in Brazil. During his first term, the former army officer placed current and former generals in his cabinet and senior posts and stocked the prosecutor’s office and police with loyalists.