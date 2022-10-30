The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Asia

Suspension bridge collapses in India killing at least 60, according to media reports

By
October 30, 2022 at 1:12 p.m. EDT
Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable bridge that collapsed in Morbi district, western Gujarat state, India, on Oct. 30. (Rajesh Ambaliya/AP Photo)

A suspension bridge in western India collapsed on Sunday evening, causing hundreds to fall into the river below and killing dozens. The Times of India and other news outlets reported that the death toll is at least 60, citing an official on the scene.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The bridge, in Morbi, Gujarat state in western India, is nearly a century old. Rescue operations, with boats and ambulances, are ongoing. The Times quoted Gujarat Panchayat Minister Brijesh Merja saying at least 60 had died.

“I express my condolences to the families of the civilians who lost their lives in the Morbi disaster,” tweeted Bhupendra Patel, chief minister of Gujarat.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Loading...