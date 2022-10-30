Suspension bridge collapses in India killing at least 60, according to media reports

A suspension bridge in western India collapsed on Sunday evening, causing hundreds to fall into the river below and killing dozens. The Times of India and other news outlets reported that the death toll is at least 60, citing an official on the scene.
“I express my condolences to the families of the civilians who lost their lives in the Morbi disaster,” tweeted Bhupendra Patel, chief minister of Gujarat.
મોરબીમાં ઝુલતા પુલની દુર્ઘટના ખુબ જ કમનસીબ છે. હું સ્થળ પર જ છું. સૌને નમ્ર અપીલ કે આ દુઃખની ઘડીમાં આપણે સૌ સાથે મળી શક્ય તેટલા લોકોને મદદરૂપ થઈએ.— Brijesh Merja (@brijeshmeja1) October 30, 2022
નોંધ:જે જગ્યાએ બચાવ કાર્ય ચાલુ છે ત્યા ખોટી ભીડ ના કરીએ જેથી રાહતકાર્યમાં કોઈ અડચણ ના આવે.
-બ્રિજેશ મેરજા pic.twitter.com/TzFlZrZseg
This is a developing story and will be updated.