Bolsonaro hasn’t conceded to Lula. Is he following the Trump playbook?

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil and its president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the winner of Sunday’s election, woke up Monday to a question familiar to Americans: Will the loser concede? In the tightest presidential election in Brazilian history, following a bitterly fought campaign that depended divisions in Latin America’s largest nation, President Jair Bolsonaro has remained out of public view since 8 p.m. Sunday, when the Superior Electoral Court declared Lula the winner of the second and final round. Bolsonaro, a close ally of former president Donald Trump, known for his fiery rhetoric and hot missives on social media, has opted for a response that for him has been extremely uncommon: Silence.

To many here, it’s little surprise. Bolsonaro, his sons and supporters have for months laid the groundwork to contest a loss with unsupported allegations of electoral fraud. Bolsonaro summoned foreign diplomats in July to cast doubt on electronic voting.

Having followed much of the Trump playbook during his rise to power and in office, analysts say, he could do the same in defeat: Refuse to concede, declare Lula’s presidency illegitimate and use his hardcore base to play power broker while preparing for the next election.

“This is the Trump model,” said Marcos Nobre, a political analyst and author. “That’s to say, the one who won the election fair and square is illegitimate. Bolsonaro will seek to weaken Lula in every way.”

His loss comes as the specter of criminal investigations hangs over him and his family.

In scattered but growing incidents, Bolsonaro supporters on Sunday night began blocking highways and demanding that he refuse to concede. Brazilian police on Monday morning reported 70 blockades in 11 states and the Federal District of Brasilia. They included one of the country’s main highways, which connects São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the country’s largest metropolitan areas.

One congressman who represents truckers said the roadblocks were the work of “criminals who do not represent the category.” “The Parliamentary Group of Independent Truckers does not support any kind of demonstration against the outcome of the elections!” Nereu Crispim tweeted. After the result Sunday, the Rio Grande do Sul lawmaker said democracy had won and “hate has lost.”

The company that manages highways in Mato Grosso state said at least four stretches of road were blocked. “Lula will not be our president,” a woman says in a video posted by the news outlet O Globo.

But some of Bolsonaro’s allies encouraged him to concede. “It is time to disarm the spirit, extend your hand to your opponents,” House Speaker Arthur Lira said. “We reaffirm the fairness, the stability and the confirmation of the popular will. We cannot accept revanchism and persecution from any side. Now it is time to look ahead.”

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the country’s top election official, told reporters late Sunday that he had called both candidates before the winner was announced to inform them of the election result. Bolsonaro, he said, had responded “with extreme politeness.”

Moraes described the elections as clean and secure, and insisted there was no “real risk” the results could be contested. “This is part of the rule of law,” he said.

“There has been major polarization and now it is more up to the winners to unite the country,” he said.

The president’s attorney general, a man who critics say has shielded Bolsonaro from corruption investigations, declared last night that Lula had won: “Three hours after voting ended, and with almost 99% of the ballots counted, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was mathematically elected president of Brazil, with more than 50% of the voters’ votes.”

Sergio Moro, the prosecuting judge who sent Lula to prison on charges that were later annulled, was appointed Bolsonaro’s justice minister and is now, after a falling-out, an elected senator, said “this is how Democracy is.”

“Let’s work for the unity of those who want the good of the country,” he tweeted. “I will always be on the side of what is right! I will be in the opposition in 2023.”

One of Bolsonaro’s strongest allies, the evangelical pastor Silas Malafaia, recognized “the sovereign people’s will.”

“My prayer, as the Bible says, is to intercede for the constituted authorities,” he tweeted. “God save Brazil from social, political and economic chaos,” he tweeted.

Others demanded Bolsonaro reject the results. Carla Zambelli, a pro-Bolsonaro lawmaker who pointed a gun at an unarmed Black man after a political argument in São Paulo on Saturday, congratulated the truckers for their blockades. She shared a video of protesters putting fire on tires to close a highway in Goiás state. “Stay, don’t fade,” she tweeted last night as the protests began.

Trump, in a video statement before the election, endorsed Bolsonaro as “one of the great people in all of politics and in all of leadership of countries.”

“There is no possibility that the result of the electronic ballot boxes is correct,” former Trump strategist and Bolsonaro supporter Stephen K. Bannon told the outlet Folha de Sao Paulo. “We need a ballot-by-ballot audit, even if it takes six months. In the meantime, the president should not agree to leave.”

