India bridge collapse toll passes 134 as police file homicide charges

NEW DELHI — Indian officials on Monday filed homicide charges against the operators of a suspension bridge and launched an investigation after at least 134 people were killed when the footbridge collapsed, sending tourists tumbling into the Machchhu River in western Gujarat state. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight In addition to the dead, there are still a number of people missing as of mid-day Monday, Ashok Yadav, a Gujarat police official, told The Washington Post. Some outlets, citing unnamed officials, reported the death toll could be higher, exceeding 140. The accident took place in Morbi, a riverside town known for its Victorian-era bridge and old town, and came as tourists were celebrating Diwali as well as the Gujarati New Year, which fell this year on Oct. 26.

Videos from the scene showed a crowd clicking smartphone photos from the crowded bridge on Sunday evening when it began swaying and giving away. Some officials estimated 400 people were packed onto the bridge when the suspension cables snapped and the 760-foot span collapsed.

As rescue operations continued Monday, scrutiny has turned to the contracting agency that was tasked with renovating and operating the bridge. The contractor, Oreva, a large manufacturer known for producing electric bikes, wrapped up a six-month renovation of the bridge and reopened Friday just in time for Gujarati New Year. It reopened to tourists without first obtaining clearance from the government, city official Sandeepsinh Zala told the Indian Express.

Zala also criticized the bridge operators for allowing tourists onto the bridge en masse.

Local police have so far detained eight people for interrogation, said a Morbi police official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

In its early legal complaint, local police did not name Oreva or any other firm, but said it would file culpable homicide charges against “the agency responsible for maintaining the bridge” and the “management agency.” A charge of culpable homicide falls short of murder and is similar to manslaughter in the U.S. legal system.

A spokesperson for Oreva said it appeared that "the bridge collapsed as too many people in the mid-section of the bridge were trying to sway it from one way to the other,” according to the Indian Express.

The bridge is almost a century old and is popular with tourists. It was built by a Gujarati prince who was fascinated with construction. Waghji Thakor built railways, ports, temples and the bridge, which was meant to be a technological showcase connecting two of his palaces.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “deeply saddened” by the tragedy and said he had sought “urgent mobilisation” of rescue teams to the disaster zone, which was bustling with mainly women and children shortly before the tragedy. He was set to visit the site on Tuesday.

Bhupendra Patel, chief minister of Gujarat, shared video footage on social media of people being pulled from the river by rescue teams using boats and floatation devices.

Hassan reported from London. Mahesh Langa in Ahmedabad contributed to this report.

