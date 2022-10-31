The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Strikes hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, key cities across Ukraine

A house destroyed during battles at the start of Russia's full scale invasion, in Novoselivka village on October 30, 2022 in Chernihiv, Ukraine. (Ed Ram/Getty Images)
Updated October 31, 2022 at 3:56 a.m. EDT|Published October 31, 2022 at 3:30 a.m. EDT

KYIV — Strikes hit critical infrastructure in the Ukrainian capital and other key cities on Monday morning, with officials warning of power outages and water shortages.

“Another batch of Russian missiles hits Ukraine’s critical infrastructure,” Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, tweeted. “Instead of fighting on the battlefield, Russia fights civilians.” The strikes come two days after drone strikes damaged Russian warships in the Crimean port of Sevastopol. Ukraine has not taken responsibility for the attack.

Here’s what else to know

  • Part of the capital has been cut off from power and water supplies have also been affected, Kyiv, mayor Vitali Klitschko said. The barrage follows air raid sirens across the city earlier Monday, and the sound of multiple explosions.
  • Two strikes hit critical infrastructure in the city of Kharkiv, its mayor said on Telegram, leaving part of the region without power.
  • In Zaporizhzhia, the governor accused Russian forces of damaging a critical infrastructure facility. No casualties have been reported so far but officials warned that interruptions to infrastructure supplies could be affected.
