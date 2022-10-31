Russia-Ukraine war live updates Strikes hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, key cities across Ukraine

KYIV — Strikes hit critical infrastructure in the Ukrainian capital and other key cities on Monday morning, with officials warning of power outages and water shortages.
“Another batch of Russian missiles hits Ukraine’s critical infrastructure,” Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, tweeted. “Instead of fighting on the battlefield, Russia fights civilians.” The strikes come two days after drone strikes damaged Russian warships in the Crimean port of Sevastopol. Ukraine has not taken responsibility for the attack.