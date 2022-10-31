Seoul crowd crush victims: An actor. A student. The ‘life of the party.’

Choi Boseong, 24

Choi Boseong last texted his girlfriend about 9 p.m. local time. It was supposed to be a celebratory night for his 24th birthday, spent with two best friends. When the crowd became uncontrollable, he got separated from them. His girlfriend, Gabriela Pares, who was in the United States watching the scene on a TikTok live stream, grew worried and tried calling and texting. No response.

When she called his sister, who lives about 40 minutes away from Itaewon, his family hadn’t yet realized the extent of the tragedy. His father, sister and friend searched hospitals throughout Seoul, Pares said. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, a white shirt and blue jeans. Someone had found his jacket and his cellphone on the ground and returned it to his friend.

After waiting for news from half a world away, Pares heard the worst: Her boyfriend had died. Now she’s headed to South Korea to be around his family, “to say goodbye to the love of my life … and on his birthday,” Pares wrote in a tweet. “Life is so unfair.”