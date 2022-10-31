Seoul crowd crush victims: An actor. A student. The ‘life of the party.’

Steven Blesi, 20
Since his freshman year of college, Steven Blesi had dreamed of spending a semester abroad. The coronavirus pandemic delayed it for two years. But this fall, the Marietta, Ga., native and Kennesaw State University junior finally got his chance. “He was an extrovert, he was full of adventure,” his father, Steve Blesi, said in an interview with The Washington Post. “And this was his first big adventure.”
Blesi was partway through the semester when, his family said, he became one of more than 150 people killed as a Halloween celebration in Seoul became so tightly packed that many could not breathe. He was 20 years old. He loved basketball and his pets — a gecko, turtles and hermit crabs. He became an Eagle Scout like his brother, Joey, who is older by about a year, and went to college with hopes of working in international business.
Blesi’s father and his wife had just returned home from grocery shopping Saturday when his brother reached out: Had they seen what happened in Seoul? Was Steven okay? They were “constantly calling and calling and calling and calling with no answer,” his father said. The family is making arrangements for Blesi’s remains to be returned to the United States, where “he’ll be with us from here to the day we die.” — Brittany Shammas
Choi Boseong, 24
Choi Boseong last texted his girlfriend about 9 p.m. local time. It was supposed to be a celebratory night for his 24th birthday, spent with two best friends. When the crowd became uncontrollable, he got separated from them. His girlfriend, Gabriela Pares, who was in the United States watching the scene on a TikTok live stream, grew worried and tried calling and texting. No response.
When she called his sister, who lives about 40 minutes away from Itaewon, his family hadn’t yet realized the extent of the tragedy. His father, sister and friend searched hospitals throughout Seoul, Pares said. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, a white shirt and blue jeans. Someone had found his jacket and his cellphone on the ground and returned it to his friend.
After waiting for news from half a world away, Pares heard the worst: Her boyfriend had died. Now she’s headed to South Korea to be around his family, “to say goodbye to the love of my life … and on his birthday,” Pares wrote in a tweet. “Life is so unfair.”
In a text message, she said that he was the most caring and lovable person she’d met, and that he would “forever be the most extraordinary.” “He always lived for his friends, family and his dog Im-jja,” Pares said. “For me, he will always be the love of my life, in this one and the next one.” — Kelly Kasulis Cho
Grace Rached, 23
Grace Rached, a 23-year-old from Australia, was the “life of the party” — someone who “lit up a room with her infectious smile” and “always made others feel important.”
Her family, in a statement shared with reporters, said that the production assistant was “passionate about making a difference.” After graduating in 2021 from the University of Technology Sydney with a bachelor’s degree in media arts and production, Rached began to work for the film production company Electriclime, according to her LinkedIn profile. “Producing quality and revolutionary stories is what it’s all about,” she wrote on LinkedIn.
Rached traveled frequently, posting on Instagram in recent weeks from Bali and Mexico. She was out with friends in Seoul on Saturday to celebrate Halloween when she and others were “crushed at Itaewon,” her friend, who goes by Nathan Taeveniti said in a widely viewed TikTok video. Earlier videos from the night showed Rached dancing with friends, dressed up as Audrey Hepburn’s character Holly Golightly from the film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”
In her own TikTok video, Rached shared some advice she said she collected “in my almost 24 years of life.” The advice, posted in late August, centered around being positive and taking chances. “When you go, nothing goes with you,” she said. “so you may as well enjoy your time here.” — Annabelle Timsit
Lee Ji-han, 24
Lee Ji-han was set to make his first appearance in a major TV series later this year. The actor hadn’t finished filming his part in the series that would have marked his prime-time debut.
“Bright and genuine actor Lee Ji-han is still vivid in our minds, and it is hard to believe we cannot see him any more,” his management company said in a statement, saying his death “came too soon.” The series’s broadcaster, MBC, said that it has not decided whether his portion will be aired posthumously.
The 24-year-old got his start in South Korea’s entertainment industry as part of a training program for a K-pop management company. In 2017, he competed in a high-profile K-pop talent show titled Produce 101. Singers who participated alongside Lee posted condolence messages on social media. “I am sorry and I love you,” said Park Hee-seok, another former contestant who is now a member of K-pop band Xenex. —Min Joo Kim