South Korea begins confronting the traumas of Halloween crowd crush

SEOUL — As the names of those killed in Saturday’s crowd crush in Itaewon trickle out and the installation of mourning altars near the site begins, those living in South Korea are reeling from the trauma of the horrific images and memories of the tragedy that killed at least 154 people and injured dozens more.

The soaring death tolls. Social media images and videos of the chaos and suffering. Endless news coverage. Thousands of witnesses and emergency personnel, and countless more who have heard their accounts and grieved with them. The collective psychological trauma for South Korea is only just beginning.

Korean government and medical officials are warning about trauma, urging people to take care in consuming information and to seek mental health care and support. But mental illness and psychiatry still carry taboos in this country, which likely will pose barriers for the healing process.

Tens of thousands of people are estimated to have been in Itaewon on Saturday, the night that partygoers were trapped in a crowd crush in a narrow alleyway. Survivors recalled the horrors of what they experienced and saw that night, and said they worry about the effects of those traumatic memories in the aftermath.

Juliana Velandia Santaella, 23, recalled feeling squeezed by the packed crowd, which was slowly pushing hundreds downhill in the alley, and feeling the weight of other people’s bodies crushing her.

“I thought, ‘Okay, I’m going to be next.’ I really thought I was going to die,” the medical student from Mexico said. “I was completely paralyzed. At some point, I couldn’t feel my legs. I couldn’t even move my toes.”

“I really am worried about PTSD,” Velandia said. “I suffer from depression and anxiety.”

The Korean Neuropsychiatric Association on Sunday released a statement warning people about the lasting damages of the tragedy for bereaved families and friends; those who were injured and their loved ones; the witnesses; and the medical and emergency staff who responded. The association said the incident has triggered the need for large-scale mental health support.

The government has begun offering some resources. The South Korean Ministry of Health and Welfare set up a support group for a limited number of people affected by the disaster, offering psychological support for about 1,000 family members, witnesses and survivors.

But the need for healing will be far greater. In the days immediately following the tragedy, friends and family members privately were sharing their memories. Their expressions of grief and trauma poured out publicly, as well.

At a community center in Hannam — a neighboring area to the site where the crush occurred — concerned families and friends had gathered in search of information on missing people. As they registered missing people, they waited and milled about the center with somber expressions. Around lunchtime Sunday, family after family received the news that the people they were looking for were among the dead.

Most burst out of the center in tears and screams, dashing to cars or the subway station, or simply running away as they processed the news. One elderly man stopped to speak, as his wife and a young woman ran ahead of him, speechless and trembling with emotion.

“We called and then came all the way from a village far from here with the hopes that we’d find them as just injured in a hospital,” he said of his missing family member. “But they were found as a body.”

Another woman sprinted out of the center and into a car. She paused before getting in, facing reporters with tears in her eyes, but was unable to utter any words. At the center, her colleague, an official with the presidential office, explained that she was also an employee of the presidential office who had worked overnight helping families search for loved ones. While working, she had learned that a family member was one of the missing. Then she received the news that the family member, a high school student who was underage, was one of the dead.

Yoon-sung Park, a 24-year-old tech worker from Texas, was one of the people helping victims on Saturday. He carried people to clearer ground, where they could be sprawled out for medical treatment.

“People were laid across here all the way down, about a half-mile,” he said, gesturing toward Itaewon’s main drag. “There were so many bodies on the floor.”

Earlier on Saturday night, Park and his friend had attended the Atelier club at the top of the alley as part of their month-long vacation to South Korea.

Sitting with a bottle of water at a cafe near the scene, Park appeared to be in a state of shock.

“If we stayed there, we could have died,” he said.

