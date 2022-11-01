Kentucky community grieves beloved student killed in Seoul: ‘Life’s not fair’

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Anne Gieske had been asking for years if the school band could play an arrangement from the "Lord of the Rings" film franchise. Austin Bralley, the band director at Beechwood High School, would only give the clarinet player and later-drum major vague answers: "We might," "Maybe," "Someday."

In reality, he'd been planning to do it all along. At the start of practice for Gieske's last high school concert in 2021, Bralley could see the excitement on her face as he passed out sheet music for an arrangement from "Lord of the Rings," the book series she was usually reading during breaks in rehearsal.

Over the weekend, Bralley got a call from Beechwood’s principal, who told him that Gieske, a 20-year-old nursing student at the University of Kentucky, was killed in Seoul’s Itaewon district, when a crowd that was so tightly packed during Halloween celebrations, it crushed hundreds of people.

A native of a Fort Mitchell, Ky., Gieske was the youngest of four siblings, remembered by those close to her as a kind, thoughtful and selfless person who had a deep faith and treated those she met like family. Her death shocked her hometown, a tightknit community where her family has lived for generations.

Bralley saw Gieske over the summer, weeks before she left for South Korea, when he said she came back to help him train the Beechwood marching band ahead of the new school year.

“There are certain kids that are just really special and that go above and beyond,” Bralley said. “The first thing I thought was, ‘Oh my gosh. Life’s not fair for someone that precious to be taken away.’”

At least two Americans died in Saturday’s crowd surge, the U.S. Embassy in Seoul said in a statement. The embassy has not named either victim, citing privacy considerations. Steven Blesi, a 20-year-old who was also studying abroad in South Korea, was the first American publicly identified when his family shared information about his death on social media and with news outlets.

At least 156 people were killed and 149 were injured in the Oct. 29 crowd crush, including more than 25 foreigners. Most of the victims were in their 20s.

University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto in a campus statement called Gieske’s death an “indescribable loss,” adding that the school would “be there for those in our community who knew and loved Anne.”

In addition to Gieske, two other students and one faculty member from the university were in South Korea, who Capilouto said were safe.

Daniela Torres, a sophomore at the University of Kentucky, said she first crossed paths with Gieske at a retreat for Catholic college students in February. There, Torres and Gieske were part of the same team — steadily becoming friends as they discussed matters of the heart and spirit.

"She was a Catholic on fire when it came to her faith,” Torres said.

Gieske’s parents, Dan and Madonna, said in a statement they were “devastated and heartbroken” over the loss of their daughter.

“She was a bright light loved by all,” they said. “We ask for your prayers but also the respect of our privacy.”

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio), Gieske’s uncle, said in a statement that the entire family has been grieving.

“She was a gift from God to our family," he said. “We loved her so much.”

The Gieske family has lived in the tightknit community of Fort Mitchell for generations, Beechwood Principal Justin Kaiser said, and many of her family members came through the band program.

Geiske, more than most, was a caring person who put others “well before herself.”

“She just loves,” Kaiser said. “And so it’s shocking to not just her family, not just the school, but shocking to anybody who came in contact with her because she was that memorable.”

Gieske was one of the first students Bralley met after he became the band director at Beechwood in the summer of 2017.

She was so talented that she could have been a music major, he said. But he was proud when Gieske told him she’d chosen nursing.

“She had aspirations of making people happy and comfortable,” he said. “Just helping people, taking care of them.”

Kentucky nursing student Ava Alexander said when Gieske saw someone alone, she would be the first person to go sit with them. When she asked “How are you?” friends could tell she was really listening.

On Friday, the day before the crowd crush in Itaewon, Gieske posted photos from her birthday celebration near the Han River on her Instagram account. She turned 20 on Oct. 24.

Alexander, who has been friends with Gieske since the second grade, had messaged to wish her a happy birthday. Gieske responded that she missed her, that she would see her friend soon.

“And I said the same to her because she should have come home soon,” Alexander said.

Brittany Shammas contributed to this report.

