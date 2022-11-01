Roads blocked, flights canceled as Bolsonaro still silent on election

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RIO DE JANEIRO — Scattered roadblocks by Brazilian truckers supporting defeated President Jair Bolsonaro grew to more than 200 actions in 22 states by Tuesday morning, forcing the cancellation of some flights in Brazil’s largest city as the incumbent’s silence after losing Sunday’s election spread uncertainty over his next move.

At one point, more than 300 roads were partly or totally blocked, leading Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the country’s top election authority, to demand the Federal Highway Police use “all necessary measures” to unblock the highways, threatening the head of the police with imprisonment and fines of equal to nearly $20,000 if he did not comply by midnight Tuesday. As Moraes claimed inaction by the federal highway police, he authorized state police to act, even beyond their jurisdiction on federal highways, and authorized fines for truckers.

The warning came after the pro-Bolsonaro police unit had set up check points on election day in areas heavily populated with Lula voters, delaying voters by hours in some cases.

Advertisement

Brazil is on edge waiting to see whether the Trumpian Bolsonaro accepts the results of a narrow loss to his nemesis: Two-time former president and icon of the left Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was declared the winner by election authorities around 8 p.m. Sunday. Lula, who won by less than two percentage points and becomes the latest in a string of victorious leftist leaders to claim the presidential sash across Latin America, has already been warmly congratulated by world leaders including President Biden, and he met Monday with Argentina’s president, Alberto Fernández.

For months, Bolsonaro has sought to sow doubt in the election system and has raised the unproven specter of fraud. His intentions now have been the subject of conflicting reports.

The highway police announced on its social networks this morning that it has already broken up 246 demonstrations. But Brazilian media reported that there are still more than 200 blockades in 22 states. The actions are affecting bus station and airports — at least 25 flights have been canceled. Brazilian media report that a United Airlines flight from Chicago to São Paulo had to return to the United States because access to the international airport was blocked.

Advertisement

The images of the demonstrations show blockades lined by pockets of a few protesters or trucks parked across highway lanes.

The demonstrations have been organized in part via Telegram groups. Early Tuesday morning, Bolsonaro supporters in these groups were asking for donations of money, water and food and encouraging members to mobilize toward roadblock locations. Some of the Telegram groups have more than 35,000 members.

Lawmakers close to Bolsonaro, such as Zambelli — who had pointed a gun at an unarmed Black man after a political argument in São Paulo on Saturday — have urged the truckers to resist. She recorded a video that spread quickly in the groups, asking for calm and for people to stand by the president.

On Monday, the president’s eldest son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, was the first in his immediate circle to speak out publicly on his social networks. He told his supporters to raise their heads and not to give up on Brazil. Then he posted on Twitter: “Dad, I’m with you come what may!

Another son of the president, Jair Renan, posted a story on Instagram defending his father: “The devil saw me with my head down and smiled, but only until I said amen. You will see that your son does not run from the fight! I carry Bolsonaro in my name!”

GiftOutline Gift Article