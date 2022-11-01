Five things to know ahead of Israel’s fifth election in four years

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TEL AVIV — For the fifth time in four years, Israel is holding elections. For many here, it feels like Groundhog Day. With polls showing another tight race between the two major blocs — the right, helmed by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the center left, led by the current caretaker prime minister, Yair Lapid — voter turnout will be the decisive factor.

In Israel, though, winning elections is only half the battle. After Tuesday’s contest, a party leader tapped by the president will have four weeks to attempt to cobble together a 61-seat majority coalition.

As ballots are cast and the political process trudges onward, here’s what you should know:

1. Why does Israel keep holding elections?

Since April 2019, Netanyahu and his opponents have been battling it out at the ballot box, debating long-bubbling questions around the future identity of the state — should Israel be a Jewish homeland, or a regional democracy? — and only peripherally addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In all those years, neither bloc has been able to clinch a definitive win or form a stable government.

Advertisement

Some hoped the grinding deadlock was finally broken in June 2021, with the swearing in of a government that, for the first time in 12 years, was not led by Netanyahu. The so-called “change coalition” — composed of leftists, pro-settler parties and, for the first time in Israel’s history, Arabs — was led by right-wing politician Naftali Bennett.

But that experiment ended abruptly after only a year. The defection in the spring of several members, including from Bennett’s own party, stripped the coalition of its razor-thin majority.

Centrist Yair Lapid took charge of the caretaker government and Netanyahu fired up his election campaign, promising his base a return to a “stable right.” Netanyahu’s supporters, citing a spike in Palestinian attacks since last spring, hope for a crackdown on Palestinians and a freer hand toward Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

His detractors argue that these elections are, like the ones before it, a political ploy — a roulette that Israel’s longest-serving leader will play as many times as necessary to get a parliamentary majority and secure immunity from his ongoing corruption trial. Among Netanyahu’s top supporters is ultranationalist Itamar Ben Gvir, who, according to a recording leaked by Israeli news site Ynet on Sunday, said he would champion legislation to get Netanyahu’s trial canceled.

2. Who are the main contenders?

Advertisement

Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party is leading in the polls, followed by Lapid’s center-left Yesh Atid. Religious Zionism, a far-right coalition headed by Bezalel Smotrich and Ben Gvir, who have advocated hobbling Israel’s judiciary system and expelling “disloyal” citizens from Israel, has surged in the polls and is predicted to become the third-largest bloc in the 120-seat Knesset.

In an otherwise “lackluster campaign,” the far right has emerged as “the sharpest upward trend that we’ve seen,” said Dahlia Scheindlin, a pollster.

But the small parties will be just as critical as the large ones. Any of the three politically unaffiliated Arab parties that pass the four-seat threshold required to enter the Knesset could serve as kingmakers. The same goes for the ultra-Orthodox parties, which, unlike in past elections, have not pledged to support Netanyahu.

Advertisement

Ultra-Orthodox parties have “been outside the government for a year, and face enormous pressure to get funding for their institutions, especially their schools, in any way they can,” said Jonathan Rynhold, a researcher at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies.

3. How has the extended political stalemate affected Israelis?

This year’s election, following a string of Jewish holidays that ended in mid-October, has been notably low-key. But even if the past two weeks of campaigning have been exhausting for most Israelis, some 70 percent are still expected to vote, according to Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute think tank.

“The government hasn’t been functioning for almost four years and the Israeli public is paying a dear price for that,” said Plesner, adding that housing prices have skyrocketed, plans for public transportation have remained in stasis, and other large-scale plans have been put on hold during years of political stagnation.

“Israel’s government just isn’t delivering the goods,” he said.

4. How will the results affect Palestinians?

Advertisement

For the nearly 5.5 million Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, Israel’s election is another reminder of their exclusion from the political system that controls much of their lives. And Israelis, for their part, have been mostly ignoring them.

“The Israeli population is used to not remembering the conflict and the occupation because it’s a hidden subject,” said Rula Hardal, a Palestinian Israeli political scientist and research fellow at the Shalom Hartman Institute in Jerusalem.

Lapid voiced support for a two-state solution in a major speech at the United Nations General Assembly in September. But the government he leads has also presided over a spike in Israeli settler violence toward Palestinians, along with home demolitions and evictions.

Escalating Israeli raids in the West Bank have put 2022 on track to be the deadliest year for Palestinians there since the United Nations began keeping records in 2005. Rights groups worry that Netanyahu’s electoral dependence on Ben Gvir, a lawyer who’s built his career defending Israeli settlers accused of violence and who will likely demand a high-profile position in government, will fuel additional attacks on Palestinians.

Advertisement

Appointing Ben Gvir as a minister would mean “basically accepting and fully legitimizing his policies, his ideas of segregation, discrimination, racism against anyone who is not Jewish in this land,” said Ori Givati, advocacy director for the Israeli advocacy group Breaking the Silence.

Inside Israel, its nearly 2 million Palestinian citizens (about 20 percent of the population) are deeply disillusioned after the collapse of the “change government,” the first in Israel’s history to include an Arab party. Many say the government did little to improve systemic issues of discrimination and rampant crime.

“Arab politicians failed in delivering,” said Mohammad Darawshe, a political analyst. “So the Arab public feels, okay, we pay the price but we don’t get what was promised.”

5. Could there be a sixth election next year?

Advertisement

It’s not inconceivable. Netanyahu’s Likud is predicted to come out as the largest party, with about 30 seats. But his allies, from Religious Zionism (predicted to get about 15) and other religious and right-wing parties, may not get enough votes to reach a parliamentary majority of 61.

Lapid may be able to draw secular voters, those opposed to Ben Gvir, in addition to small, left-leaning parties such as Meretz or the Arab parties, whose ability to cross the four-seat threshold is still unknown.

But Scheindlin, the pollster, said that even if a governing coalition coalesces, it may not be stable enough to survive more than a few months.

Chances for another round of elections next year, she said, are “not at all bad.”

GiftOutline Gift Article