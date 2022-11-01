Netanyahu looms over Israel’s fifth election in four years amid gridlock

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TEL AVIV — Israel is heading to the ballot box for the fifth time in under four years, the latest episode in a paralyzing political deadlock and a referendum on former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he plots his return to power. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Here’s what you need to know: Polls show a tight race between the right, helmed by Netanyahu , and the center left, led by the current caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Polls will close at 4 p.m. U.S. Eastern time (10 p.m. local) in Israel’s fifth election in the last four years.

The first exit polls are expected right after polls close. If Netanyahu’s Likud party and his right-wing allies get more than 61 seats, he will be tapped to form a government. Last summer, the “change government” — a coalition of ideologically disparate parties united solely by the desire to oust Netanyahu — dissolved after just one year in office, following a cascade of defections by coalition members.

Now Netanyahu is angling to resume his tenure as prime minister, which could give him more legal leverage in his ongoing corruption trial.

But both he and his main opponent, the centrist Lapid, who is serving as the caretaker prime minister, face the daunting challenge of cobbling together a 61-seat parliamentary majority in the 120-member Knesset at a time of unprecedented division.

Netanyahu’s strategy has been to embrace the far right, led by Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir. The once-fringe politicians have edged, with Netanyahu’s assistance in recent years, toward the mainstream, on a platform bashing the courts and advocating for the expulsion of “disloyal” (both Arab and Jewish) citizens of Israel.

Ben Gvir is “king! He kills terrorists!” said Shmuel Nemirovski, 30, getting onto a motorbike outfitted with a Ben Gvir campaign sticker outside a polling site in Ma’alot Dafna, an Israeli settlement in East Jerusalem.

Omer Attias, a 23-year-old law and art-history student who lives in Tel Aviv, called the Ben Gvir phenomenon “disturbing.”

She voted for the left-wing Labor Party, part of the anti-Netanyahu coalition, and said she hoped a new government could bring changes that would be relevant for her generation: the introduction of public transportation on Saturdays, which has long been blocked by ultra-Orthodox parties; and laws that would further enshrine women’s rights, to abortion for example.

The procedure is available to virtually all women in Israel, but the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the United States has spurred a legislative revision here that eases access but has also caused a minor right-wing backlash.

“The years under Netanyahu were not all bad, but we now need to ensure we can protect Israel’s liberal values,” said Attias.

The polls, which have remained virtually unchanged over the past four months, indicate that the pro-Netanyahu and anti-Netanyahu blocs are neck and neck. Turnout — which among the Jewish population is expected to remain around 70 percent, similar to previous rounds — may tip the balance.

The small parties will be just as critical as the larger ones. Any of the three politically unaffiliated Arab parties that pass the four-seat threshold required to enter the Knesset could serve as kingmakers. The same goes for the ultra-Orthodox parties which, unlike in past elections, have not pledged to support Netanyahu. After a year out of the government, the parties are under pressure to find support for their underfunded schools and institutions.

“Bibi Netanyahu is not giving us what we’re supposed to get,” said Nachum Rosenberg, using Netanyahu’s popular nickname.

Rosenberg grew up in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood in Jerusalem, where he said that his school suffered from a lack of funding. He now lives in Brooklyn, New York City, where his rabbi instructed him to vote for the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism.

“My rabbi is watching that Israel is going in a certain way,” he said — namely, toward a more secular lifestyle where establishments and public services are open on Saturdays, the Jewish sabbath. “If you don’t pay attention, you will lose your specificities.”

Israeli security forces are on high alert, with several security officers stationed at every polling station across the country. The army has also enforced a full closure of the West Bank, warning of a high risk of a terrorist attack.

Since last spring, a spate of Palestinian attacks has resulted in an Israeli crackdown on the West Bank, particularly around the northern city of Jenin, from which a number of the assailants have originated. Escalating Israeli raids have put 2022 on track to be the deadliest year for Palestinians since the United Nations began keeping records in 2005.

This election campaign, like many in the past, has barely mentioned the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Over only two weeks and amid general political fatigue, parties instead focused on fortifying their base and encouraging people to get out to vote.

In front of a polling station in Jerusalem, Eric Binisti, a 51-year-old hospital clown, said that he’s hoping for a Netanyahu victory, “because I love Israel, I love the security of Israel. I love all the people, Arab and Jewish.”

“But it’s the same as before,” he said, referring to the seemingly endless election cycle. “Today, we have who? Bibi? Lapid? They are like my profession — clowns!”

