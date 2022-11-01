Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky accuses Russia of worsening food crisis as Kremlin warns it may block exports Ukrainian artillerymen fire a 152 mm towed gun-howitzer at a position on the front line near the town of Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region on Monday. (AFP Contributor#AFP/AFP/Getty Images)

Listen Gift Article Share

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged to continue exporting grain from his country’s Black Sea ports, and accused Russia of exacerbating a global food crisis by suspending a United Nations-brokered shipping deal and threatening to block grain vessels. In a late-night speech, Zelensky said he was grateful for the U.N. and world leaders who were trying to preserve the grain export initiative and prevent the “spread of large-scale famine in some regions of the world.”

Moscow’s U.N. representative, Vasily Nebenzya, earlier Monday accused Kyiv of using the grain corridor for “military and sabotage purposes,” and said drones had been used to attack Russian ships over the weekend “under the cover” of the deal. He did not provide evidence for the claim. The Black Sea “remains an area of hostilities” he told the Security Council, adding that Russia would not allow “unimpeded passage of vessels without our inspection.”

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

Russia unleashed a fresh wave of infrastructure attacks across Ukraine on Monday in retaliation for the weekend drone attacks, which Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for. Senior U.S. officials said the attacks were “widespread,” with water treatment and power-generating facilities targeted. “Damage to the electric grid and water supply are serious concerns directly harming the civilian population,” said a senior defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the Pentagon.

accusation that Kyiv used the marine corridors negotiated by the U.N. to attack Moscow’s fleet with drones, Reuters Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a news conference Monday that the infrastructure attacks were “not all we could have done.” Putin last week denied having any intentions of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. He repeated the unsupportedaccusation that Kyiv used the marine corridors negotiated by the U.N. to attack Moscow’s fleet with drones, Reuters reported

Inspectors from the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog have started verification work at two sites in Ukraine where Russia alleges “dirty bomb” preparations are taking place. Ukraine’s Western allies have characterized the claims as false , and an attempt to create a pretext to escalate the war. The International Atomic Energy Agency, which is inspecting the sites at Kyiv’s request, will release its initial conclusions by the end of the week.

President Biden on Monday lambasted oil companies whose profits have been buoyed by the war in Ukraine. He said they could face higher taxes if they don’t pass on profits to consumers by lowering gas prices. The GOP criticized Biden’s idea as a political stunt.

2. Battleground updates

Russian forces are probably still moving troops and military equipment across the Dnieper River, in an apparent retreat from some locations ahead of expected Ukrainian advances toward Moscow-occupied Kherson. according to U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War think tank. Urban warfare is expected to soon take place in and around Kherson.

The Russian-appointed head of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said in a Telegram post Monday that his administration is expanding civilian relocations by about 9 miles from the river. He also made the unsupported accusation that Ukraine was plotting a massive missile attack on a nearby hydroelectric dam. ISW analysts said his goal is probably to drive people to flee the area, and to “explain away” a future withdrawal of Russian forces.. “There is no scenario in which Ukraine would benefit from destroying the dam,” they said.

3. Global impact

Britain’s representative at the U.N., Barbara Woodward, said Monday that the Black Sea grain corridor had been vital for the countries most vulnerable to food insecurity, including Yemen and Afghanistan. She said Russia’s decision meant that 100 ships had been halted from seeking entry into Ukrainian ports to load grain.

Norway’s prime minister, Jonas Gahr Store, said his country’s military will “increase its preparedness” starting Tuesday. Store said the change was not in response to any direct threat, but with the war in Ukraine, it is “necessary for all NATO countries to be increasingly on their guard.” Norway has become a crucial natural gas supplier for Europe , and has recently been spooked by a spat of drone sightings and people taking photos near sensitive areas

Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov publicly renounced his Russian citizenship Monday, declaring in an Instagram post that he no longer wants to be associated with current Russian authorities who are “killing innocent people daily” in Ukraine. British authorities have targeted Tinkov with sanctions.

4. From our correspondents

Ukrainians speak of sorrow, rape and suspicion under Russian occupation. When Russian forces stormed the northeastern Ukrainian city of Izyum in March, civilians in hiding pleaded for survival. “Children live here,” they wrote in messages left on their gates. “People live here.”

The notes were an attempt to seek mercy from the invaders. But just as in other towns brutalized by Russian occupation, few were spared, write Post reporters Whitney Shefte, Whitney Leaming and Siobhán O’Grady.

Izyum survivors topper (Video: The Washington Post)

GiftOutline Gift Article