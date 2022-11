Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky accuses Russia of worsening food crisis as Kremlin warns it may block exports

The Russian-appointed head of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said in a Telegram post Monday that his administration is expanding civilian relocations by about 9 miles from the river. He also made the unsupported accusation that Ukraine was plotting a massive missile attack on a nearby hydroelectric dam. ISW analysts said his goal is probably to drive people to flee the area, and to “explain away” a future withdrawal of Russian forces.. “There is no scenario in which Ukraine would benefit from destroying the dam,” they said.