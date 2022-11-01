Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky accuses Russia of worsening food crisis as Kremlin warns it may block exports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged to continue exporting grain from his country’s Black Sea ports, and accused Russia of exacerbating a global food crisis by suspending a United Nations-brokered shipping deal and threatening to block grain vessels. In a late-night speech, Zelensky said he was grateful for the U.N. and world leaders who were trying to preserve the grain export initiative and prevent the “spread of large-scale famine in some regions of the world.”
Moscow’s U.N. representative, Vasily Nebenzya, earlier Monday accused Kyiv of using the grain corridor for “military and sabotage purposes,” and said drones had been used to attack Russian ships over the weekend “under the cover” of the deal. He did not provide evidence for the claim. The Black Sea “remains an area of hostilities” he told the Security Council, adding that Russia would not allow “unimpeded passage of vessels without our inspection.”
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
4. From our correspondents
Ukrainians speak of sorrow, rape and suspicion under Russian occupation. When Russian forces stormed the northeastern Ukrainian city of Izyum in March, civilians in hiding pleaded for survival. “Children live here,” they wrote in messages left on their gates. “People live here.”
The notes were an attempt to seek mercy from the invaders. But just as in other towns brutalized by Russian occupation, few were spared, write Post reporters Whitney Shefte, Whitney Leaming and Siobhán O’Grady.