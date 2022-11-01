Hours before first deaths in Seoul crush, police received panicked calls

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TOKYO — The desperate pleas for help came in as early as 6:34 p.m., several hours before unconscious bodies would be lined up along the main street in Seoul’s Itaewon district after a massive crowd surge. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight “There are a lot of people going up and down this alley, I’m very nervous about it,” the caller said. “I think people might be crushed. I barely escaped, but there are too many people. I think you need to intervene.”

Over the next few hours, more people would arrive in that same alley, and partygoers would be packed to the point where they could not even move their fingers and toes. At least 156 people died and at least another 157 injured in the country’s deadliest incident in years.

Transcripts of about 11 emergency call logs released Tuesday show mounting desperation and repeated warnings from partygoers for at least four hours before the crush turned deadly. They pleaded for emergency personnel to intervene and control the crowd.

Advertisement

“This is chaos. Chaos,” one caller said. “I’m not even kidding.”

“We’re all trapped. This is about to become a major disaster.”

“Please do something about this street. I seriously think people are going to die.”

The transcripts reflect the chaos of that scene and corroborate some witness accounts that the area was worryingly crowded from early on in the evening. Many partygoers and members of the public have criticized the lack of police presence in the area.

South Korea’s police chief said Tuesday that crowd control was “inadequate” in the Itaewon area where the crush took place.

About 100,000 people were expected per night in that neighborhood over Halloween weekend. There were just 137 local police officers dispatched to the neighborhood — about one for every 730 people — whose primary role was to focus on petty crime, drugs and sexual and physical abuse.

There were emergency calls from the area before the crush, warning of the large number of people gathered in the narrow alleyway where the surge later occurred, Yoon Hee-geun, the national police chief, said in a briefing. Independent investigators within the agency are now determining whether the response to those calls was sufficient, he said.

GiftOutline Gift Article