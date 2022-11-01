South Korea admits police crowd control was ‘inadequate’ before crush

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEOUL — South Korea’s police chief said Tuesday that crowd control was “inadequate” in the Itaewon area in Seoul where at least 156 partygoers were killed in a crush. There were emergency calls from the area before the crush, warning of the large number of people gathered in the narrow alleyway where the surge later occurred, Yoon Hee-geun, the national police chief, said in a briefing. Independent investigators within the agency are now determining whether the response to those calls was sufficient, he said.

In the wake of the crowd crush, one of the deadliest incidents in South Korea in recent years, there is now scrutiny on efforts by police to handle such gatherings. Although there is heavy police presence at protests, festivals, concerts and other events where many people are expected, there was a significantly smaller law enforcement presence in Itaewon.

In his own briefing Tuesday, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo pointed to a lack of a “crowd management system” as a cause of the accident and called for measures to address the issues. “The government is responsible for lives and safety of the people, and it is our absolute duty.”

About 100,000 people were expected per night in the Itaewon area over Halloween weekend. There were 137 local police officers dispatched to the neighborhood — about one for every 730 people — whose primary role was to focus on petty crime, drugs and sexual and physical abuse.

In addition, there were eight U.S. Forces Korea personnel on patrol in the Itaewon area, according to the U.S. military, which has a base nearby and provides “courtesy patrols” there.

Yongsan district office’s countermeasures ahead of the event did not include crowd control efforts. The oversight highlighted limitations in the nation’s policies governing mass gatherings in public places, experts say. Although detailed safety protocols are required for official events, such as festivals, the same disaster prevention methods do not apply to public spaces where large crowds are expected to gather informally, leading to ambiguous safety protocols and no clear agency being in charge, they said.

Nonetheless, members of the public and businesses in Itaewon are questioning why law enforcement failed to anticipate the spike in attendance this year.

The Halloween festivities in Itaewon, Seoul’s foreigner-friendly district popular among expats and younger Koreans, have grown increasingly popular over the past decade. This year was the first Halloween since the start of the coronavirus pandemic that didn’t include social distancing or outdoor masking restrictions, drawing even more enthusiastic crowds.

Police, however, did not expect Halloween crowds to be significantly larger than in previous years and did not deploy additional personnel ahead of the celebrations, South Korea’s minister of interior and safety, Lee Sang-min, said at a briefing Sunday. At that briefing, Lee said he did not believe greater police presence would have mitigated the crowd — a comment that drew sharp backlash. On Tuesday, the ministry apologized for his remarks.

Three days before the incident, businesses around the area of the crush requested the Seoul city to require the subway to pass the Itaewon station rather than stopping at it over the weekend, out of concerns of the volume of people who mass in front of the station, according to Korean newspaper Dong-A Ilbo. The site of the crush was located just north of the station. The Seoul Transportation Corporation told Dong-A Ilbo that it did not receive such a request.

Saturday is the most crowded night of the Halloween weekend in Itaewon. Seoul subway records show Itaewon station saw a spike in traffic this year compared to the Saturdays of Halloween weekends in prior years. About 130,000 people used the station on Saturday, up from 96,400 in 2019 and 102,200 in 2018, traffic data show. In 2021, in the midst of coronavirus restrictions, there were about 59,220.

About 30 to 90 officers were dispatched every year from 2017 through 2021, according to Hong Ki-hyun, chief of the National Police Agency’s Public Order Management Bureau, during a Monday briefing.

At least in one instance in the past, law enforcement took steps to direct the crowd. In 2017, there was a police line in the area that directed partygoers to sidewalks to help them avoid auto traffic, Hong said.

“We will thoroughly investigate the adequacy of the overall on-site response, including the handling of the [emergency calls],” said Yoon, the national police chief. “We hope that this Itaewon accident will serve as an opportunity to comprehensively inspect and improve the safety system in our society as a whole.”

