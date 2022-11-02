Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces agree to truce

The full document has yet to be released, but it was signed on live television by representatives from Ethiopia’s federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which controls much of Tigray, in front of a crowd of diplomats.

NAIROBI — The Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces formally signed a truce on Wednesday, the most significant breakthrough after two years of devastating war in Africa’s second most-populous country.

It will be the second time the two sides cease hostilities. A five-month cease fire declared by the government in March allowed convoys of food aid to enter the region, but that agreement fell apart with renewed fighting at the end of August. Since then, the Ethiopian military has captured large swaths of Tigray with assistance from Eritrean soldiers.