Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces agree to truce

NAIROBI — The Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces formally signed a truce on Wednesday, the most significant breakthrough after two years of devastating war in Africa’s second most-populous country.
It will be the second time the two sides cease hostilities. A five-month cease fire declared by the government in March allowed convoys of food aid to enter the region, but that agreement fell apart with renewed fighting at the end of August. Since then, the Ethiopian military has captured large swaths of Tigray with assistance from Eritrean soldiers.
The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, left many facing famine and destroyed health and education infrastructure across swaths of northern Ethiopia.