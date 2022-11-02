North Korean missile crosses maritime border for 1st time; South returns fire

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Korea launched at least 10 missiles on Wednesday, Seoul said, with one of the projectiles falling near South Korean waters for the first time since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War and triggering a response from the South’s air force. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Three of the 10 or more missiles were launched from Wonsan, a port on North Korea’s east coast, toward the sea between Japan and Korea at around 8:51 a.m. local time, South Korea’s Defense Ministry said. One of them landed near South Korean waters, about 35 miles from Sokcho, a South Korean seaside city famous for its seafood and home to 80,000 people, it added.

On the nearby South Korean island of Ulleung, located 104 miles from where the North Korean missile landed, air raid sirens blared, according to the South’s Defense Ministry. No one was hurt after the island’s 9,000 residents were told to seek shelter, a spokesman for the island’s local government said.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said he had ordered the military to ensure that North Korea “pays a clear price for its provocation,” according to his office. South Korea’s military said it would respond “firmly” in a separate statement in the morning. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin denounced the act during a phone call, Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said in a news release.

At around noon local time, South Korea’s armed forces said that an undisclosed number of fighters had fired three air-to-ground precision missiles near North Korean waters. “We remind the North that it bears responsibility for everything that happens from now on. It has continued provocations despite our repeated warnings,” the South’s military said.

The Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty, meaning the two Koreas are still technically at war.

North Korea’s missile launch adds to the two dozen or so missile events already conducted by the Kim Jong Un regime this year. In 2022, Pyongyang has fired the most missiles in any single year since it began testing missiles in the 1980s, according to figures compiled by the Center for Strategic International Studies, a Washington think tank.

North Korea also escalated tensions last month, firing a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years.

The regime has sought to accelerate the development of its nuclear weapons program under Kim, who inherited power after his father died in 2011. The younger Kim, believed to be in his late 30s by U.S. and South Korean officials, has overseen four of the North’s six nuclear bomb tests, and the great majority of the regime’s missiles tests to date.

Yoon’s office said South Korean officials had expressed anger during a national security meeting after the missile launch, infuriated by the North’s decision to conduct a provocation while South Korea is undergoing a period of mourning.

A crowd crush in Seoul last week killed more than 150 people, most of them young adults. Yoon declared a period of national mourning until Nov. 5.

“This shows the North Korean regime is against humanity and humanitarianism,” Yoon’s office said.

