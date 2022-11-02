Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Israelis voted in their fifth election in four years on Tuesday. Like its predecessors, this election was shaped by a tense contest between two motley camps — one opposed to former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and another backing his bid to return to power. At the time of writing, exit polls showed that Netanyahu's Likud party and his allies looked likely to muster 61 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, or Israeli parliament. That would be enough to oust a bloc led by centrist incumbent caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid. The actual vote count, though, is not over and Netanyahu's projected winning margin could still get erased.

The most eye-catching projected result is the performance of far-right firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir and his Jewish Power party, which, as part of a bloc of other right-wing parties, secured what may be the third biggest tranche of seats in the Knesset. No matter the steady rightward shift of Israeli politics over the last two decades, Ben-Gvir’s extremism was until not long ago seen as beyond the pale. As my colleagues detailed, he has his roots in the overtly racist Kach party, which was founded by radical American Rabbi Meir Kahane and banned by Israel for its racist and violent incitement. Ben-Gvir was once dubbed “the David Duke of Israel” and lionized Baruch Goldstein, the American Israeli terrorist who killed 29 Palestinian worshipers at Hebron’s Cave of the Patriarchs in 1994.

Following settler attack on Israeli activists and soldiers in West Bank, Labor party head is calling for Knesset member Itamar Ben Gvir and his Jewish Power party to be deemed terror supporters. https://t.co/ierrhDA0v6 — Mairav Zonszein מרב זונשיין (@MairavZ) October 20, 2022

But, in a future hypothetical Netanyahu government, a politician who openly embraces ethnic cleansing may be poised to become a power broker, even commanding key ministries and dictating national policy. Such an ascension was made possible by the controversial former prime minister’s search for allies as he seeks to reclaim power and evade the reach of an ongoing corruption trial. “Netanyahu opened the door for Ben-Gvir to participate in mainstream politics,” said Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute, to my colleagues. “Now he is becoming a force.”

At the same time, analysts pointed to somewhat low turnout among the roughly 2 million Palestinian Israelis who live within Israel’s 1967 borders and are able to vote. Their disenchantment is deep, tethered to both historic grievances over their marginalization within Israel but also new frustrations over the inefficacy of the Lapid-led government, which included a right-wing Arab party in its fragile coalition.

Then there is the deteriorating security situation nearby in northern areas of the West Bank, where the Israeli military has expanded counterterrorism operations in recent months. The past year has seen a spike in Jewish settler vigilante violence as well as Palestinian militancy.

“So far, 2022 has been the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank in 16 years, according to the United Nations. The situation is fueling a sense that Lapid’s ‘change government’ has brought more of the same,” wrote my colleague Claire Parker.

Final update from the aChord Center/Heb-U. After the polls closed and according to a statistical forecasting model combined with reports from polling stations sampled throughout the day, the aChord Center estimates that the voting rate in Arab society was about 54%. — ‏Tal Schneider טל שניידר تال شنايدر (@talschneider) November 1, 2022

For the 5.5 million Palestinians and Israelis in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, every Israeli election is a reminder of “their exclusion from the political system that controls much of their lives,” my colleagues wrote. That is more intensely the case now: Repeated cycles of Israeli electioneering featured no discussion of the status of millions of Palestinians living under Israeli military occupation while steadily elevating the interests of sometimes extremist Jewish settlers living in their midst.

The much-ballyhooed Abraham Accords, normalization agreements forged between Israel and a handful of Arab monarchies, deepened feelings of Palestinian alienation and made the already faint prospect of a viable independent Palestinian state seem all the more remote. For many Israelis, that’s not an issue; for Palestinians, that’s their reality.

“The Israeli population is used to not remembering the conflict and the occupation because it’s a hidden subject,” Rula Hardal, a Palestinian Israeli political scientist at the Shalom Hartman Institute in Jerusalem, told The Post.

But the problem for the Palestinians lies even closer to home. The Palestinian National Authority (PA) — the political entity that holds sway over the West Bank with the support of Israel and Western powers, especially the United States — is in the midst of a prolonged crisis of legitimacy. Its 87-year-old leader, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, has maintained his grip on power for a generation and shows little interest in relinquishing it. Ordinary Palestinians and civil society activists say they are chafing under the PA’s mounting authoritarianism, defined by Abbas’s penchant to rule by decree.

The last set of Palestinian elections were held in 2006; any Palestinian born in 1987 or after has not been able to vote in a Palestinian election. In 2007, a violent split between Abbas’s Fatah party and the Islamist faction Hamas saw the latter seize power in Gaza and send Palestinian politics into paralysis. That stasis was deepened by an Israeli blockade of Gaza and the entrenchment of a broadly effective Israeli system of control over the West Bank.

Last year, Abbas postponed the first planned elections in 15 years; some analysts suggested the move was motivated by his fear of losing control to rivals within and outside his party. Last month, representatives from Fatah and Hamas met on the sidelines of an Arab League summit in Algeria and announced plans to hold elections within a year. But back home, there was little optimism about what this apparent new understanding may bring.

In Pictures| Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas arrived today in Algeria to participate in the 31st summit of the Arab League. pic.twitter.com/GuPy54X18p — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 1, 2022

For years, the PA has functioned as a security guarantor for Israel and the United States. It has been a helpless bystander as Israel has expanded settlements in parts of the West Bank and carried out what critics describe as “creeping annexation” of Palestinian lands. It coordinates with Israel on security operations and conducts raids and arrests on Israel’s behalf. If the ailing Abbas has any successor, it’s rumored to be Hussein al-Sheikh, one of the PA’s chief points of contact with Israeli security agencies and a well-known figure in Washington. He also is deeply unpopular among Palestinians.

“The PA keeps a lid on the joint,” Diana Buttu, a former spokesperson for the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), told me. But the chaotic and sclerotic nature of the system over which Abbas presides means few Palestinians hold out much hope for real elections to reinvigorate their moribund political status quo. “It’s not even a question of who” will follow the ailing Abbas, Buttu added, but “a question of how” that transition can even happen.

“It’s not entirely Abbas’s fault: we live under a deliberately cruel occupation, and everything was done to make the PA fail and present them as subcontractors for Israeli security,” Hanan Ashrawi, a former top PLO leader who quit in 2020, told the Guardian.

Ashrawi warned that the prevailing conditions spell trouble ahead. “The weaker the system, the more it closes in on itself and the more oppressive it becomes,” she said. “I don’t know what shape the future will take. … It could be peaceful. But the longer it takes to see real change, violence becomes more probable. If you don’t allow for peaceful democratic ways of transferring power, people will find other means to express themselves.”

