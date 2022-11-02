Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky warns of difficult winter after energy infrastructure attacks Streets in near darkness in some areas of Kyiv’s city center on Tuesday. Electricity and heating outages across Ukraine caused by missile and drone strikes to energy infrastructure are causing concern ahead of winter. (Ed Ram/Getty Images)

Listen Gift Article Share

President Volodymyr Zelensky has pledged to do everything in his power to give Ukrainians electricity and heating this winter, following a barrage of attacks on his country’s energy infrastructure that Western officials and analysts say is a deliberate Russian tactic to sap Ukrainians’ will to fight as temperatures drop.

Zelensky met with the European commissioner for energy, Kadri Simson, in Kyiv on Tuesday to discuss ways to step up European support. “Russia’s behavior is cruel and inhumane, but not surprising,” Simson said following the meeting. She said the Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure are “clearly a tactic to increase human suffering as the winter is approaching.”

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

Zelensky said he raised the need for an “air shield for Ukraine” on a call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday. The pair agreed to hold two meetings in France in December. The first will be on the challenges of winter — from energy to finance, and weapons to protect Ukraine’s skies — while the second will convene French businesses to discuss aid.

Water and electricity supplies to Kyiv were restored Tuesday, , after Russia unleashed a fresh wave of infrastructure attacks across Ukraine on Monday. Zelensky said that stabilization blackouts are continuing in nine regions of the country. Russia has said it is targeting civilian infrastructure to reduce Ukraine’s military capacity — pushing back against accusations that it is committing war crimes by trying to leave people without power or heat during winter. the capital’s mayor announced , after Russia unleashed a fresh wave of infrastructure attacks across Ukraine on Monday. Zelensky said that stabilization blackouts are continuing in nine regions of the country. Russia has said it is targeting civilian infrastructure to reduce Ukraine’s military capacity — pushing back against accusations that it is committing war crimes by trying to leave people without power or heat during winter.

Russia and Ukraine are set to halt all grain ship departures Wednesday as they thrash out a path forward after Moscow backed out of a U.N.-brokered deal that has been a lifeline for agricultural exports, particularly to places that struggle with food security. Russia suspended its participation in the deal over the weekend after a drone attack in Crimea that it blamed on Ukraine. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

2. Battleground updates

Attacks by Ukrainian partisans are forcing the Kremlin to divert resources away from the front line, and curbing its ability to defend against ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensives, “let alone conduct their own offensive operations,” and curbing its ability to defend against ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensives, “let alone conduct their own offensive operations,” according to analysts at U.S. think tank the Institute for the Study of War. At least 11 Russian occupation officials and prominent collaborators have been killed in partisan attacks, according to the ISW. The attacks have continued in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions even after they were illegally annexed by Russia, the analysts added.

Moscow may have stationed a KILLJOY long-range ballistic missile in Belarus for the first time, in an attempt to send a message to the West and draw Minsk further into the war, Britain’s Ministry of Defense in an attempt to send a message to the West and draw Minsk further into the war, Britain’s Ministry of Defense said Tuesday. Satellite imagery from mid-October shows what appears to be a large canister encased within a protective earth berm at Belarus’s Machulishchy Airfield, the ministry said

3. Global impact

A Moscow court has stripped Arshak Makichyan — an ally of Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg — of his Russian citizenship in apparent retaliation for his climate and antiwar activism. Now living in Berlin, he has been rendered effectively stateless, the Associated Press of his Russian citizenship in apparent retaliation for his climate and antiwar activism. Now living in Berlin, he has been rendered effectively stateless, the Associated Press reported

BP, one of the world’s largest energy producers, reported massive profits on Tuesday, a day after President Biden on Tuesday, a day after President Biden lambasted oil companies whose earnings have been buoyed by the war in Ukraine. BP reported third-quarter profits of $8.2 billion , more than double the corresponding amount from a year earlier. Biden said companies could face higher taxes if they do not pass on profits to consumers by lowering gas prices. Republicans criticized Biden’s idea as a political stunt.

4. From our correspondents

Russian defense minister insists Ukraine infrastructure is military target. Russia has rebuffed accusations that it is committing war crimes by trying to leave people without power or heat during winter.

Advertisement

Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of trying to terrorize the civilian population by repeatedly hitting energy infrastructure, raising the prospect of a lack of power and heat during an ever-nearing, bitter winter.

Attacking civilian targets with no military purpose is potentially a war crime, but it can be difficult to prove that energy infrastructure does not also help support soldiers on the front lines, writes Post correspondent Francesca Ebel.

GiftOutline Gift Article