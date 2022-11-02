Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky warns of difficult winter after energy infrastructure attacks

President Volodymyr Zelensky has pledged to do everything in his power to give Ukrainians electricity and heating this winter, following a barrage of attacks on his country’s energy infrastructure that Western officials and analysts say is a deliberate Russian tactic to sap Ukrainians’ will to fight as temperatures drop.
Zelensky met with the European commissioner for energy, Kadri Simson, in Kyiv on Tuesday to discuss ways to step up European support. “Russia’s behavior is cruel and inhumane, but not surprising,” Simson said following the meeting. She said the Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure are “clearly a tactic to increase human suffering as the winter is approaching.”
Russian defense minister insists Ukraine infrastructure is military target. Russia has rebuffed accusations that it is committing war crimes by trying to leave people without power or heat during winter.
Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of trying to terrorize the civilian population by repeatedly hitting energy infrastructure, raising the prospect of a lack of power and heat during an ever-nearing, bitter winter.
Attacking civilian targets with no military purpose is potentially a war crime, but it can be difficult to prove that energy infrastructure does not also help support soldiers on the front lines, writes Post correspondent Francesca Ebel.