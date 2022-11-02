A haven for many in Seoul, Itaewon ponders future after crowd crush

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEOUL — As one of Seoul’s most diverse neighborhoods, Itaewon is a destination for a seemingly endless list of things. Bustling nightlife. Foreigner- and LGBT-friendly businesses. A dynamic food scene. Quirky shops lining its winding, hilly streets. And, notably, the annual Halloween weekend celebration, when tens of thousands of Koreans and foreigners alike converge on the neighborhood to show off costumes and mingle.

But Saturday night, the celebration turned deadly as at least 156 people died in a crowd crush, most of them young people. As questions swirl about whether the government failed to adequately protect people there, the tragedy has left residents, business owners and community members in Itaewon grappling with the enormity of loss on its streets, but also with how to move forward.

“It just becomes part of this national identity,” James Chung, a Korean American who lives in Itaewon, said of the tragedy, recalling other major incidents like the sinking of the Sewol ferry in 2014 off South Korea’s southern coast, which left 304 dead, or the collapse of a department store in Seoul in 1995, which killed more than 500.

Advertisement

“I hope it doesn’t — I mean, it will change [the neighborhood]. It already has,” said Chung, 30, who works at a law firm. “I just don’t know to what extent, or what it’ll look like.” He compared the significance of Halloween weekend in Itaewon to the New Year’s Eve ball drop in New York’s Times Square.

In recent days, the annual festivities have been characterized as just a drunken party, while for some, it’s actually “a very wholesome event,” said James Davisson, 26, who teaches English to defectors from North Korea and is a frequent visitor to Itaewon. He was in the neighborhood Saturday night with his parents, visiting from the United States, but left before the crowd crush happened. Most of his students are the same age as the people killed in the crush, he said, adding that because of the pandemic, this year was the first for many of his students to attend and celebrate. “For this to be their first experience” celebrating Halloween in Itaewon, Davisson said, “it really broke my heart.”

Chung said Saturday’s tragedy was “harder than just one outbreak, or a stabbing or something. It feels different.” One of the first coronavirus outbreaks in Seoul was in Itaewon, leading many in Korea — a largely homogenous, conservative society — to wrongly associate the neighborhood, foreigners and the gay community with the pandemic. There are fears that a similar stigma will cloud the neighborhood following Saturday’s tragedy.

Advertisement

During the pandemic, “there was this public persecution, like, ‘Avoid that area because nothing good comes of that area. Because of those dirty foreigners. Those dirty gays,’ ” said Linus Kim, a Korean American man who opened a barbecue restaurant in Itaewon in 2014. “We’re afraid of that persecution again.”

“I’m actually terrified to say this out loud,” Kim said, “but there’s a certain sentiment going around — the whispers are, ‘What’s going to happen to us?’ ”

Most businesses in Itaewon were closed the week after the crush, encouraged to do so as President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a national period of mourning. “Victims of the Itaewon incident, we mourn for you,” was written in Korean on banners hung from streetlights in the area. Electronic taxi displays read in English, “Pray for Itaewon.”

Still, some businesses remained open, with residents and workers still populating the area. Kim decided to open his restaurant, Linus’ BBQ, on Tuesday after closing for two days in the wake of the tragedy. “People still have to eat,” he said.

Advertisement

The kebab shop across from the alley where the crush happened remained open, feeding the community into the early hours Sunday even as body bags lined the street. On Tuesday afternoon, it was one of the only establishments open on the block, and a mix of Koreans and foreigners were eating there — looking on as mourners gathered across the street, and Buddhist monks led a chant, their wooden instruments audible from inside the quiet, somber restaurant. Two men working there declined to comment as they assembled a steady stream of orders.

Cakeshop, a popular nightclub at the west end of Itaewon’s main street, said in a statement posted on social media that it would be closed this week “out of respect” following the crush. “Our beautiful neighborhood has had a tragedy unfold that is truly indescribable … ” it said. “So many young lives gone, should never have been this way.”

Lee Bu-yong, 69, has lived in the area for more than 50 years. She said the streets of the neighborhood felt “dark” — both literally and figuratively.

Advertisement

In 1994, her then-teenage daughter barely survived a bridge collapse in Seoul. The bus she was on had just crossed the bridge before it collapsed, she said. That’s why Lee knows what went through the minds of every parent who had a child in Itaewon last week, she said.

“They were too young,” she said of the dead.

Kevin Kim, 28, runs a cafe that doubles as a bar a quarter-mile from the disaster site. He is haunted by the fact that dozens of young women were killed. “Many of my cafe’s customers are young women,” he said, including on Saturday. He mused that some of those customers may have died later that evening.

Now, Kim is bracing for a potential financial disaster. He expects the streets of Itaewon to be quiet for the remainder of the year. That might make it difficult to keep up with his shop’s rent, which costs a few thousand dollars every month, he said.

Lee Sang-eun and his sister Lee Eun-sook are second-generation owners of a framing store in Itaewon. The siblings — 54 and 51, respectively — have lived through many of South Korea’s modern peacetime tragedies, including the 1995 department store collapse.

Advertisement

But the disaster in Itaewon hits closer to home, Eun-sook said. The dead included many in their 20s, the same age group as her son, who is serving in South Korea’s military.

Despite expectations that the tragedy will depress incomes for small-store owners in the area, Itaewon has been through worse, Eun-sook said. The coronavirus pandemic, by far the worst financial disaster for merchants in the neighborhood, made them stronger, she said.

Itaewon is “incredibly resilient,” Linus Kim said. His restaurant “almost disappeared during covid,” he said. If it weren’t for the support of the community, “we wouldn’t have made it.”

Karleta Peterson, an American DJ living in Seoul, said that while it was “too soon to say how” the Itaewon will grapple with the tragedy, “I have absolute utter faith in this community that we will move forward from this.”

Advertisement

Liana Weeks, another American DJ who lives with Peterson in the Itaewon area, said that instead of being remembered as a place of danger and tragedy, Itaewon should be known for what it is — a community and a safe space for many, including for Koreans. “It’s a place that certain Koreans come to find themselves and find home and find community and find love, where they otherwise don’t have love and acceptance,” she said.

A Korean TV drama, “Itaewon Class,” embraced the diversity of the area. The neighborhood was hailed in the song “Itaewon Freedom,” which Peterson said “shows that Itaewon is a special place” where Koreans can come to “just exist without feeling they have to appease anybody except themselves.”

“People need to know that this is a thriving, vibrant, loving, wonderful community that has provided safety for so many people,” Peterson said. “And it will continue to be that way.”

GiftOutline Gift Article