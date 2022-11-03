How media exposure helped propel Israel’s far right to election triumph

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TEL AVIV — To the many Israelis shocked by the meteoric rise of Itamar Ben Gvir, an anti-Arab far-right politician set to be at the center of Israel’s next government, media analysts offer a simple explanation: excessive airtime. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight “He got media coverage with no comparison to any other politician or candidate in Israel,” said Tehilla Shwartz Altshuler, head of the Democracy in the Information Age Project at the Israel Democracy Institute, a Jerusalem-based think tank.

Even former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will use Ben Gvir’s votes to return to power, said the media coverage of Ben Gvir was overblown. On Monday, a day before the polls opened, Ben Gvir was interviewed in four consecutive talk shows on one Israeli channel alone. Throughout 2021, Ben Gvir garnered 100 hours of airtime, far more than any other politician, according to Darkenu, an Israeli NGO promoting political moderation.

And with every TV appearance, radio spot and social media post, his formerly fringe positions — expel “disloyal” Arab and Jewish citizens, allow Israeli soldiers to shoot to kill alleged Palestinian assailants, overhaul the country’s judicial system — became normalized, said Nadav Eyal, an Israeli columnist with the Yediot Ahronot newspaper.

For the media stations, “giving him a preposterous share of exposure was sensationalism,” he said. “With him on a panel, you could always have a feisty discussion.”

On Thursday, with more than 90 percent of votes counted, Religious Zionism — the far-right slate in which Ben Gvir officially serves as second-in-command but is its star attraction — won 14 seats, making it the second largest bloc in the expected ruling coalition and the third largest in the Knesset.

The center-left bloc, led by caretaker Prime Minsiter Yair Lapid, in contrast, fell short of a parliamentary majority, with 50 seats. Meretz, Israel’s most traditional left-wing party that advocates for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, did not even pass the four seat threshold.

For the first time in four years of political paralysis, Israel is expecting a relatively stable government, paradoxically, thanks to Ben Gvir — a political provocateur who built a career coaching young Israelis who attacked Palestinians on the best tactics for escaping punishment by the state.

His base, made up of many of those young extremists, began coalescing in earnest in May 2021, amid a war in Gaza and wave of violent clashes in mixed Arab-Jewish cities.

Arabs torched synagogues and hurled stones. Jews threw molotov cocktails at Arab-owned cars and homes. Fistfights broke out, stabbings were common and towns that once coexisted in relative peace were transformed into conflict zones.

Ben Gvir appeared in the more than 100 Telegram and WhatsApp groups that functioned as organizing platforms for far-right Israelis planning to attack Arabs citizens, homes and businesses.

“The number one face you saw in these groups was Itamar Ben Gvir,” said Achiya Schatz, CEO of Fake Reporter, an Israeli watchdog organization that tracks disinformation and online influence campaigns. “Those groups were a huge factor in shaping the public opinion around what was going on in the May events and what should be done.”

He also popped up on prime-time news panels, stoking fears of lawlessness, and calling for support in the streets.

“The person who is responsible for this Intifada is Itamar Ben Gvir,” said Kobi Shabtai, Israel’s chief of police.

This year, those messaging groups morphed into a get-out-the-vote platform for Ben Gvir’s campaign, said Schatz.

Thousands of young Israelis flocked to Ben Gvir events in schools, yeshivas and event halls, which sometimes drew counter-protests, and often converged with security flare-ups throughout the country.

In a demonstration last week in Tel Aviv, Ben Gvir supporters shouted “death to terrorists!” The next day, a 54-year-old Palestinian man attempted to use his car to ram through a group of soldiers. He was killed on-site.

On Thursday morning, as Israel counted the last votes, a 20-year-old Palestinian stabbed police officers in Jerusalem. The Palestinian man was killed. An ongoing Israeli military crackdown in the West Bank has put 2022 on track to be the deadliest year for Palestinians there since the United Nations began keeping records in 2005.

Ben Gvir has said that, once in power, he will demand to head the Internal Security Ministry, and to show “who the landlords of this country are.”

The ultimate responsibility for creating the Ben Gvir phenomenon lies with politicians, especially Netanyahu, said Zvi Reich, chair of the department of communications at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.

“Basically it starts and ends up with politics, not with media,” he said. “The media is responding to political situations. So since Netanyahu approved him and supported him, and since he was wrapped very smartly under a broader, ‘legitimate’ umbrella of the Religious Zionist Party — this is how he got his political legitimacy.”

Biden administration officials voiced concerns to Israeli President Isaac Herzog during his visit to Washington last week about the inclusion of far-right figures in the next government, Israeli journalist Barak Ravid reported in the news site Walla on Wednesday.

U.S. officials have so far largely refrained from commenting, saying it is too early to express a position until the new governing coalition is in place.

“This is a relationship that has always been based on our shared interests, but importantly our shared values,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Wednesday. “And we hope that all Israeli government officials will continue to share the values of an open, democratic society, including tolerance and respect for all in civil society, particularly for minority groups.”

Analysts say Ben Gvir’s use of free press was reminiscent of Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign. And like Trump, and other far-right politicians across the world, Ben Gvir may struggle as he transitions from being a television personality to a government official.

“His day job for the past 30 years was provocateur,” said Eyal, the Israeli journalist. “Now the question is, can he be a real politician?”

