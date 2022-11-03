Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The real winner of the Israeli election may not be Benjamin Netanyahu, but the country's once taboo far right. The former prime minister, still facing legal challenges due to graft charges, looks likely to lead a bloc in Israel's Knesset. He did so only with the help of two formerly fringe firebrands: Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir.

Smotrich, the leader of the far-right Religious Zionist Party, and Ben Gvir, a prominent leader in the same political grouping, have been on the outskirts of mainstream politics for years.

And yet after this week’s election, Israel’s fifth since 2019, they will likely end up as kingmakers. Preliminary polls suggest that the Religious Zionist faction could end up the third largest in parliament, making them a vital coalition partner for Netanyahu’s center-right Likud Party with Ben Gvir already demanding control of the Public Security Ministry.

Both Netanyahu and Naftali Bennett, another recent prime minister, are also right-wingers. And Smotrich and Ben Gvir have both tempered down their harshest rhetoric in recent years. So what makes the Religious Zionist grouping different, and perhaps more alarming, than other right-wing groups?

There are a number of worrying areas where the newly powerful Israeli far right still stands out. Among them: Calls to expel Arabs who do not support Israel; intolerance of Israel’s large LGBT community and other nonobservant Jews; and a seeming acceptance of the necessity of violence.

Here’s a rundown.

Anti-Arab policies and pushes for expulsions: As Israeli journalists like Haaretz editor David E. Rosenberg have noted, the Religious Zionist faction stands out from European far-right groups for not just promising to curtail immigration but suggesting they could deport people born on Israeli-controlled land.

Ben Gvir has links to the late Meir Kahane, the U.S.-born rabbi who openly advocated for the expulsion of Palestinians from Israeli-controlled land. Ben Gvir began his political journey in the Kach party, founded by Kahane and banned under anti-terrorism laws in 1994, and he is now the leader of Otzma Yehudit, which means “Jewish Power,” a party made up of many Kahanist politicians.

In recent years, Ben Gvir has said he only supports the expulsion of Arab citizens who are not loyal to the state.

“If an Arab lives here and recognizes the state of Israel, ‘Ahlan wa Sahlan’ [‘Welcome,’ in Arabic]. No problem with them. But anyone who wants to destroy, to throw stones, to throw molotov cocktails — we’re at war with them,” he said in a recent voice memo to The Washington Post.

Smotrich, meanwhile, supported legislation that helps annex lands held by Palestinians and co-founded an Israeli nongovernmental organization that blocks Palestinian construction in Israel and the West Bank.

Critics say the aim is to speed up the process of Israeli settlers acquiring land from Palestinians — ironically Haaretz reported in 2017 that Smotrich lives in a West Bank settlement built illegally under Israel’s own laws.

Intolerance to gay rights and the nonobservant: Where Netanyahu and other Western right-wing leaders have tentatively embraced LGBT rights in recent years, the Israeli far right is often openly hostile.

Smotrich was an anti-LGBT rights activist in his youth and more recently has drawn attention for comments made about Israel’s burgeoning gay community. In 2015, Israel’s Army Radio procured a recording in which he called himself a “proud homophobe” and said that gay people should “feel uncomfortable with being abnormal.”

Ben Gvir used to protest Gay Pride parades as “abominations,” though he last year since suggested a somewhat softer stance.

“The homosexuals are my brothers and the lesbians are my sisters,” he said in a talk show interview, “but I’m against walking around in the streets in underwear.”

Critics say that behind these comments is an ultraconservative view of Israeli society. Yitzhak Wasserlauf, a 30-year-old ally of Ben Gvir expected to win a seat in Knesset, has criticized the liberal Reform Jewish movement for making a “mockery of religion” by having marriages conducted with both a rabbi and a priest.

Smotrich, a lawyer by trade, has called for major legal reforms. His opponents say they are designed to allow the government power to do things like take draconian action against asylum seekers or even political opponents without judicial interference and that women’s rights will be reversed.

Acceptance of violent extremism: Kahane helped birth Israel’s far right by advocating a hateful, often violent type of Jewish nationalism. He served in the Knesset for four years, but he was effectively boycotted by other politicians and effectively banned from Israeli politics in 1988 for racism; two years later he was assassinated.

But the threat of far-right violence he brought from the United States still hangs over Israeli politics. After negotiating the Oslo accords with Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated in 1995. Police soon drew a line between the assassin and spinoff Kahane groups.

Ben Gvir, then a young far-right rabble-rouser who was exempted from Israel’s military service because of his political beliefs, had threatened Rabin just three weeks before his assassination.

Though he has never been convicted of violence himself, Ben Gvir has defended violent far-right extremists in court (like Smotrich, he is a lawyer) and he had been convicted of incitement to racism and support for a terrorist group. For years, he had a photograph of Baruch Goldstein, an American Israeli far-right extremist who massacred Palestinian worshipers, hanging in his home.

Recently, he has brandished a gun during clashes between police and stone-throwing Palestinians in East Jerusalem, calling on police to shoot with live ammunition.

Rights groups have accused Smotrich of promoting settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. And even though he is allied with Netanyahu now and proposing legal reforms that could help the former prime minister escape jail, he has shown little interest in the kind of cynical but pragmatic politics Netanyahu espouses.

In a secret recording released during the campaign last month, Smotrich was heard calling Netanyahu a liar and suggesting it was his own intervention that had stopped plans for the center-right Likud Party to ally with Israel’s Arab parties.

“Wait a bit. With Netanyahu, physics or biology will do their work,” Smotrich said in the recording, according to the Times of Israel. “He won’t be here forever; at some point he’ll be convicted by the court or whatever. Have patience. There’s no question Netanyahu is a problem, but you have to choose between one problem and another.”

