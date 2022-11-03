North Korea fires long-range missile, triggering warnings in Japan

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEOUL — North Korea fired three ballistic missiles off its east coast on Thursday, including a long-range missile, adding to the growing tally in a record year of weapons tests. The launches came a day after North Korea fired about two dozen missiles, with one falling near South Korean waters for the first time since the end of the Korean War nearly 70 years ago.

Japan had alerted that one of Thursday’s missiles might have flown over its territory, ordering residents in its northern prefectures to take shelter indoors. Tokyo later corrected the announcement, saying it had lost track of the missile.

In early October, North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, which sparked evacuation orders and triggered strong condemnation from Tokyo and Washington.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the long-range missile was fired from near Pyongyang’s Sunan area at around 7:40 a.m. local time. It flew about 760 kilometers (472 miles) and reached an altitude of 1,920 kilometers (1,193 miles). About an hour later, two short-range missiles were fired from the nearby city of Kacheon, according to the JCS.

The Yonhap news agency, citing an unnamed defense source, reported the long-range missile was an intercontinental ballistic missile that failed midflight. After a hiatus of more than four years, North Korea in March resumed testing of ICBMs that are potentially capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

Seoul’s Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong and his U.S. counterpart, Wendy Sherman, denounced North Korea’s latest missile launches as “very deplorable” and a threat to international peace. After an emergency meeting on Thursday, the government’s National Security Council condemned the North’s repeated activity as “provocations.”

This week, North Korea threatened “powerful measures” against South Korea and the United States for staging joint air exercises that it criticized as “a war drill.” South Korea’s security council said the allied military exercises will “continue in an unwavering manner.”

The barrage of missiles that North Korea launched on Wednesday represented the most fired in a single day. Of those, one landed less than 60 kilometers (40 miles) off South Korean waters and triggered air raid sirens on the nearby island of Ulleung, with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol calling it a de facto violation of his country’s territory. In response, South Korea’s armed forces said it fired three air-to-ground precision missiles near North Korean waters.

North Korea’s record number of weapons tests this year have occurred amid stalled negotiations with Washington over its nuclear program. U.S. and South Korean officials said earlier this year that Pyongyang had finished preparations for a seventh nuclear test.

