Pakistan’s Imran Khan shot in the foot during protest march

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s top opposition leader Imran Khan was shot in the foot Thursday during protest march, lightly injuring him, party officials said. The gunman opened fire on the truck carrying the former prime minister and several other party officials taking part in a protest convoy. The attacked occurred near the eastern Pakistani city of Wazirabad where hundreds of his supporters were marching alongside.

“Khan was hit in the foot but his condition is stable,” Asad Umar, a senior leader of Khan’s party told local Pakistani broadcaster ARY News.

Video footage of the attack released by Khan’s office showed party leaders atop a bus ducking for cover as a burst of shots rang out over music playing from the crowd.

Umar said Khan was moved to Lahore for medical treatment. “Five to six other party leaders, who were atop of a truck with Khan, were also injured. One person is in serious condition,” he said.

Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote this year, but has since been building popular support across the country with large rallies slamming government officials as corrupt and foreign puppets.

Last week Khan launched a march toward the country’s capital Islamabad to demand early elections that he pledged would culminate in the largest demonstration in Pakistan’s history.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the shooting in a statement Thursday and ordered an immediate investigation.

George reported from Kabul.

