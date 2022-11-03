Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky says Russia’s ‘blackmail’ backfired as Moscow rejoins grain deal

Listen Gift Article Share

Russia is set to rejoin a United Nations-brokered grain initiative ensuring safe passage of cargo ships to and from Black Sea ports that is vital to maintaining food security in some parts of the world. Russia backed out of the deal over the weekend following an attack on its Black Sea fleet in Crimea that it blames on Ukraine. Kyiv hasn’t publicly claimed responsibility for the attack.

“Russian blackmail has led nowhere,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly speech, characterizing the U-turn as a “significant diplomatic outcome for our country and the whole world.” Ukraine is a major food producer, and Western diplomats had warned that a Russian blockade could exacerbate global food shortages, particularly in drought-stricken parts of Africa.

1. Key developments

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that he had secured Moscow's commitment to revive the grain deal. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the resurrection of the deal, saying that the United Nations and Turkey had helped obtain Kyiv's "written guarantees" not to use the grain corridor for military action against Russia.

“If there was no Russian attack on Ukraine, there wouldn’t even be a phantom threat of the global food crisis,” Zelensky said Wednesday. He said every Russian missile that hits Ukraine’s ports, grain storage facilities and power plants, which drive agricultural production, “ultimately affects the standard of living of tens of millions of people in many countries.”

Ukraine began imposing blackouts across several regions, including Kyiv, on Wednesday, amid energy restrictions meant to reduce the load on the grid after a barrage of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. Ukrainian and Western officials are worried about a winter without reliable power in a country where temperatures dip below freezing.

2. Battleground updates

Russian-backed authorities began integrating the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant into a new Russian operating company Wednesday, according to Russian news reports, and some specialist employees have reportedly signed new contracts. The U.N. nuclear watchdog has warned that the situation at the plant is "untenable," with damage caused by weeks of shelling in the area putting it at risk of a nuclear accident. The International Atomic Energy Agency hasn't yet commented on the reports.

Russia is paying sizable wages to get people to fight in Ukraine, which will probably "strain the Russian economy for decades," analysts at the Institute for the Study of War, U.S. think tank, said. They noted that Kremlin officials have been promising salaries to volunteers and mobilized men that are more than twice the average Russian civilian salary. Challenges in delivering on those promises are also creating social tensions in Russia, they added.

3. Global impact

The North Korean government is covertly supplying Russia with artillery rounds, using countries in the Middle East and North Africa to mask the weapons' movement, the White House said Wednesday, although it was not yet clear whether those shipments were received, The Washington Post reports

Spain is set to send Ukraine additional air defense systems, artillery and ammunition, Dmytro Kuleba, the foreign minister of Ukraine, said on Twitter on Wednesday. Zelensky confirmed the new defense aid package in his nightly address, saying Ukraine is working with Spain to "provide an air shield for Ukraine."

Poland said it will construct a temporary wall on its border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, amid concerns it could become a crossing point for illegal migration. Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak told a news conference Wednesday that construction on the razor wire fence would begin immediately. "We need and wish the border to be leakproof," he said.

4. From our correspondents

Russians fleeing to Georgia face resentment, graffiti, loyalty tests at bars: Hundreds of thousands of Russians have been spilling into nearby countries since the start of the conflict in February, seeking refuge from repression, to avoid the repercussions of broad Western sanctions and, in the most recent waves, to escape the prospect of being called up to fight.

Georgia, with its mild climate, wine, food, nightlife and — critically — visa-free entry rules, is an especially popular destination. Faced with an unexpected flow of migrants, residents of this former Soviet republic of 3.7 million people are now struggling to square how Russians could wage war in their country and 14 years later use it as a haven, writes Post correspondent Chico Harlan.

