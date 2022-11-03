Girl’s message in a bottle fuels anger at U.K. asylum conditions

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — A young girl’s plaintive message in a bottle tossed over the fence of a migrant processing center has become latest event roiling British public opinion over the system handling illegal migration. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The call for help on Wednesday, from the overcrowded center which she described as a “prison,” came after a newspaper reported that a busload of recently arrived migrants, wearing blankets and flip flops, had simply been dumped off at night by authorities at a London train station.

The incidents took place against a backdrop of a man on Saturday throwing at least two gasoline bombs at the walls of another migrant processing center near the port city of Dover on the English coast. The assailant was later found dead in a nearby parking lot. Anti-terrorism police assigned to the case said the attack appeared driven by “some form of hate-filled grievance.”

The British government is struggling to produce a cogent strategy to humanely slow the flow of illegal migrants, as the number of attempted entries surge. Criminal gangs smuggle migrants via shipping containers, trains and ferries, and in dangerous small rubber rafts that motor across the rough English Channel.

Around 38,000 people are been detained so far in 2022 crossing the narrow but perilous channel in boats from French beaches, the highest number since record keeping began.

Last year, the total was 28,526 people, while in 2020 it was 8,404. In August, on a single day, 1,295 people attempted the trip in 27 boats.

The trip has proven deadly for some. In a single incident in November 2021, at least 27 migrants died while attempting the crossing. Most of them were from the Kurdish region of Iraq.

Public sentiment about immigration has changed dramatically since the 2016 Brexit vote when politicians promised the United Kingdom would be able to “take back control” of its borders and curb both illegal and legal immigration.

At the time of the vote, Brits said that immigration was the most important issue facing the country — today they are more likely to tell pollsters that the economy, health care and the environment are priorities.

The British government is under particular pressure over conditions at Manston, a former Royal Air Force base in southeast England that is running at more than double its capacity, and where the girl with the message is living.

Her letter was shoved into a bottle and thrown to a photographer working for Press Association, the British news agency, on the other side of the fence.

The migrants are supposed to be processed within 24 hours, but in the message said there over 50 families who had stayed there for over 30 days.

“We are in a difficult life now … we fill like we’re in prison … Some of us very sick … We really need your help. Please help us,” she wrote in broken English.

Local leaders have said that there were close to 4,000 migrants at the center over the weekend even though the facility was designed for 1,600.

Meanwhile, the Guardian newspaper reported that a bus load of migrants from the same center were dropped off at Victoria train station during the night, with many having nowhere to go.

Danial Abbas, a volunteer with the homelessness charity Under One Sky, told the BBC that his charity happened to be at the station when they saw a group of people who appeared “highly distressed, disoriented and lost … and simply turning to anyone and everyone on the street to help.”

The Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who is in charge of immigration, visited both centers in Dover and Manston on Thursday but news reporters were not invited on the trip.

After getting the migrants clothes and food, his charity contacted the Home Office who then took them by taxi to hotel accommodation.

Britain’s Home Office said in an emailed statement that “the welfare of those in our care is of the utmost importance and people are only released from Manston when we have assurances that they have accommodation to go to.

“We worked at pace to find accommodation for the individuals as soon as we were notified, and they are now in accommodation and being supported.”

Currently, the British government wants to send refugees and migrants to Africa, in controversial move, embraced by many in the Conservative Party but denounced as cruel and illegal by critics.

In April, the former prime minister, Boris Johnson, announced his government had signed a $160 million deal with Rwanda to accept Britain’s illegal migrants.

The idea is to put all or most adult migrants who arrive illegally on British shores — including asylum seekers — onto planes to fly 4,000 miles away to East Africa, where they could live and work while their claims were assessed or leave if they preferred to return to their home countries. They would not come to Britain.

Boris Johnson hailed the policy as a “world model” and said that other Western nations would adopt it. He said the government’s goal was “to break the business model” of the smuggling gangs, which can make $400,000 for each launch of an unseaworthy dinghy. He said he was sending a message that people who cross illegally “risk ending up not in the U.K. but in Rwanda.”

The new government, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to pursue the Rwanda strategy.

The first flight to Rwanda was canceled in June, after a last-minute order by the European Court of Human Rights. The policy is now being reviewed in British high courts.

