French lawmaker shouts ‘go back to Africa’ in parliament, sparks racism outcry

A far-right French lawmaker brought Parliament to a halt after shouting the words “go back to Africa” while a Black colleague was speaking about migrants, sparking outrage over racism and a wave of condemnation. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Carlos Martens Bilongo, a 31-year-old Black lawmaker who represents a district north of Paris, was addressing the National Assembly, or lower house, about migrants stranded at sea, when another member of Parliament, Grégoire de Fournas, 37, interrupted him and shouted that someone should “go back to Africa.”

The outburst on Thursday roiled the session, not least because the pronouns “he” and “they” are pronounced the same in French, making it possible the comment may have been intended for his fellow lawmaker. One official’s jaw dropped. Others stood up and began shouting, before the head of the assembly quickly suspended the session.

Sticking by the long-standing anti-immigration rhetoric of his party, the National Rally, De Fournas later said he was referring to the migrants, not his colleague. But critics deemed that no less offensive, and many saw it as an insult hurled in the legislative hall at a member of Parliament.

🔴❌ SCANDALEUX ! Alors que notre député @BilongoCarlos pose sa question au gouvernement, un député RN lui lance : « Retourne en Afrique ! ».



L'extrême-droite reste ce qu'elle a toujours été, raciste et nauséabonde. Une sanction à la hauteur doit être immédiatement prononcée. pic.twitter.com/0kR0iL0PLL — Groupe parlementaire La France Insoumise - NUPES (@FiAssemblee) November 3, 2022

A teacher born in Paris, Bilongo said in a statement that did not justify the remark. “Has racism become so mundane for that phrase to have become acceptable?” he wrote.

His far-left France Unbowed party is seeking the suspension of the lawmaker behind the disruption, with a parliamentary body set to meet Friday about the incident.

“I didn’t think that I would be insulted in the National Assembly today,” Bilongo, told reporters. “They insulted me and all the people in France who have this skin color.”

Lawmakers from French President Emmanuel Macron’s party were quick to condemn the incident, describing it as “scandalous” and pledging not to sit in the lower house unless de Fournas receives a “heavy penalty.”

De Fournas said Friday that he would not back down, however, accusing his opponents of “a manipulation” and reaffirming his party’s stance against migrant arrivals. He told reporters his comment about returning to Africa referred to a boat carrying 234 migrants. The aid agency that rescued them at sea is appealing to European governments to find a port for them to disembark as weather conditions worsen.

National Rally leader Marine Le Pen, who challenged Macron in France’s election this year, defended De Fournas, tweeting that the outrage was “created by our political adversaries.”

Her opponents cast her party’s reactions to the flare-up in Parliament this week as a testament to its xenophobic roots, as she seeks to bring the far-right into mainstream politics.

Le Pen led her party to its best-ever performance in legislative elections in June, working to moderate her image and focusing on issues like the rising cost of living and record inflation in Europe. That win, and Macron’s loss of an absolute majority in Parliament, complicates his second term at a time when voters are growing more divided.

