With slogans and CEOs, Hong Kong tries to recapture the spotlight

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HONG KONG — Hong Kong’s first major financial summit since the start of the pandemic just concluded with rousing declarations that the “worst is behind us” and that the city is still the most important business center in Asia. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Yet the messages rang somewhat hollow, despite the presence of more than 200 international leaders, who were exempted from some of the pandemic restrictions that local residents still face.

Hong Kong had remained largely closed since the coronavirus hit in early 2020, hewing closely to mainland China’s severe “zero covid” policy and requiring mandatory quarantine for travelers. Combined with the democracy protests and security crackdown that shook the city the previous year, the impact was devastating. The once-thriving financial center became further isolated, its economy pummeled. The labor force continued to shrink as an exodus of residents accelerated.

Advertisement

The three-day Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit, hosted by the city’s Monetary Authority, was intended to signal Hong Kong’s comeback as an international powerhouse. It drew top officials from 120 financial institutions around the world, including Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Blackstone.

In an opening speech in a ballroom at the Four Seasons Hotel, one of the region’s most luxurious venues, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee told executives and bankers that the city is resilient and “bounces back, better than ever.”

“Opportunity and timing are right here, right now, in Hong Kong,” said Lee, a Beijing loyalist who took office in July. “Go for it. Get in front, not behind.”

Fang Xinghai, vice chairperson of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, urged those gathered not to “bet against China and Hong Kong” and “not to read too much international reports about China, which don’t understand China and only focuses on the short term.”

Advertisement

But the summit couldn’t escape controversy. At least four top executives pulled out beforehand, citing coronavirus infections or schedule changes. Financial Secretary Paul Chan attended despite later confirming that he had tested positive, with a “low viral load,” after returning from a Middle East business trip. Officials denied that he had received any special treatment.

Visiting executives were exempted from the restaurant bans and medical monitoring that people arriving in Hong Kong typically must comply with until they receive a negative PCR test result. Any bankers with confirmed covid were allowed to leave on a private jet.

While “the summit is a good start” for the city’s resurgence, economist Gary Ng of Natixis noted that the discussions didn’t address concrete plans for further easing pandemic policies. Follow-up action on lifting the restrictions is “the most important,” he said.

Advertisement

Chinese officials and bankers addressed issues related to the country’s uncertain economic forecast, said Laurence Li, chairman of the Financial Services Development Council. “There was no feeling of an elephant in the room,” he said, adding that most attendees were more interested in global inflation and exchange rate risks, as well as economic upturn and downturn cycles.

Zhiwu Chen, a finance professor at the University of Hong Kong, said the summit was a show where officials tried to put Hong Kong in the best light. The government, he suggested, should instead be prioritizing deregulation and freer markets to restore the city’s international financial luster, with “true rule of law” and speech and press freedoms.

Some U.S. lawmakers had urged American bankers not to participate to avoid legitimizing China’s crackdown on pro-democracy activists. There was no formal discussion during the summit of Hong Kong’s declining rule of law under Chinese control.

Advertisement

To Hong Kong citizens like Owen Ng, everything about the summit seemed remote, if not irrelevant.

Ng, who is 27 and works in marketing, said the messages about Hong Kong’s resurgence sound “a bit ridiculous” given most people’s reality — lower living quality, inflated prices and coronavirus policies that have been relaxed “very minimally.”

“It feels distant and unrelated to me,” Ng said Friday. “How positive can it be when the policies they are maintaining are not in sync with the world trend?”

GiftOutline Gift Article