Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest free, including news from around the globe and interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Over the past weekend, perhaps as many as 4,000 black-clad Italian fascist sympathizers assembled in the birthplace of their hero. They shouted slogans and raised their arms in a stiff fascist salute by the crypt of former Italian dictator Benito Mussolini in the town of Predappio, in the northern Emilia-Romagna region. One hundred years prior, amid the crumbling of a weak liberal establishment, Mussolini entered Rome along with thousands of black-shirted fascists who had marched on the capital. He soon emerged at the head of a new government that, in the years that followed, turned Italy into a fascist totalitarian state. It fell in the charnel house of World War II and Mussolini was unceremoniously executed by a leftist partisan in 1945.

Unlike in Germany, where Nazi monuments were torn down and a culture of shame about the horrors of the Holocaust pervades, Italy has a more mixed view of its fascist past. A considerable number of people even engage in nostalgia. “After 100 years, we are still here to pay homage to the man this state wanted, and who we will never stop admiring,” Orsola Mussolini, the dictator’s great-granddaughter, said to a cheering crowd in Predappio.

Advertisement

As the truism goes, history doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes. If that’s the case, our political moment abounds in coarse doggerel. In Italy, the “post-fascist” inheritors of Mussolini’s political movement are now for the first time since World War II in power. In Brazil, supporters of defeated incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro openly engage in fascist spectacle and call for a military coup.

Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters raise right arm in the form of the Nazi/Fascist salue in São Miguel do Oeste in Santa Catarina, Brazil, yesterday, while singing the Brazilian anthem.

🌎

We said “Never Again” but

it’s spreading again across the globe.pic.twitter.com/vwN5Fl5Hnf — Uki Goñi (@ukigoni) November 3, 2022

What does this all have to do with Mussolini’s infamous March on Rome? He came to power in vastly different context at a time when the ideology he propagated seemed new and world-changing, and as yet unmarked by the epochal tyranny and genocide to come. No one who invokes the threat of “fascism” now seriously believes the horrors of that era are about to repeated. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, for her part, has repeatedly been compelled to disavow Mussolni’s legacy.

Advertisement

“I have never felt sympathy or closeness to undemocratic regimes, fascism included, as I have always considered the racial laws of 1938 the lowest point in Italian history, a shame that will mark our people forever,” she told the lower house of Parliament last week, referring to Mussolini’s persecution of Italy’s Jewish population.

Yet the evident nostalgia for legacies like that of Mussolini is also a symptom of our angry zeitgeist and the recent success of politicians and parties that tap into it. “Italian attitudes to fascism are often ambivalent: collective memory of Mussolini’s regime reflects what many people would like to believe rather than the harsh reality,” wrote the historian Paul Corner, author of “Mussolini in Myth and Memory.” “It is a distortion which seems to run in parallel with the current drift to the right in both European and American politics.”

Corner added that “the mounting problems of representative democracy, economic instability accompanied by constant cuts in social services, immigration — these are all factors that serve to fuel a ‘memory’ of a dictator who, as the slogan went, ‘was always right.’”

Mussolini's March on Rome began 100 years ago today. Here's our material: https://t.co/PxsGudgSzV pic.twitter.com/5hdIMyhUFW — British Pathé (@BritishPathe) October 27, 2022

Of course, the past always echoes in the present. For some scholars and analysts, the history surrounding the rise of fascism offers an instructive lens into the rhetoric and tensions of the current moment. They see, for example, how mainstream politics in many Western democracies has steadily normalized far-right views once on the fringe.

Advertisement

In her book, “Democracy and Dictatorship in Europe: From the Ancien Régime to the Present Day,” political scientist Sheri Berman noted how Mussolini’s assumption of power took place with the cooperation of a feckless liberal establishment that tacitly enabled his rise and arguably feared the spectral threat of Bolshevism far more. “Rather than a coup, for Mussolini the march on Rome was a nice train ride; he came to power via the connivance of elites, rather than by winning an election or firing a shot,” she wrote.

Consider, too, the parallel between Adolf Hitler’s failed Beer Hall Putsch in 1923 — inspired, in part, by Mussolini’s March on Rome the year prior — and the failed Jan. 6 insurrection. What may link the two is the lack of accountability that the perpetrators faced and the broader support that media attention generated for their cause.

“Every canonical example of European fascists’ success in the twentieth century involved political parties coming to power through the normal electoral process, after having broadcast their anti-democratic sentiments and sometimes even their express intentions,” wrote Yale philosopher Jason Stanley.

Advertisement

The commentator John Ganz invoked the example of Jan. 6 in an essay on the legacy of the March of Rome, pointing to how paramilitary, armed groups backing former president Donald Trump, are now an inescapable part of the political dynamic in the United States. “Are these paramilitaries as big a feature in American politics as either the Brownshirts or the Blackshirts were in interwar Europe?” Ganz wrote. “No, but … we are talking about an attenuated and weaker version of a similar phenomenon.”

There’s a risk in overstating the connections. “The conditions of the 21st century in both Europe and the United States are radically different from those prevailing in Italy in 1922 and so too are the movements that emerge in response to those conditions,” popular historian Adam Tooze wrote this week.

But that doesn’t mean they are irrelevant. “The reason to be interested in those periods of history a hundred years ago, is that they are only a hundred years ago, a blink of the eye in the broader sweep of history, the history of our grandparents and great-grandparents,” Tooze added. “And it is out of that history that the present was made.”

GiftOutline Gift Article