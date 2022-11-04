Spate of global assassination attempts hints at violent new era

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The attempted assassination this week of former Pakistani leader Imran Khan came just days after an intruder broke into the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in a failed bid to harm or kidnap her, according to federal prosecutors. Weeks before that, a man approached former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner in Buenos Aires and attempted to shoot her in the face at close range.

That attack followed the July assassination of Japan’s former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, by a man wielding a homemade gun in Nara City. And Abe was slain almost exactly a year after gunmen killed Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in a raid on his home in Port-au-Prince.

Together, these high-profile acts of violence potentially point to a new, volatile era in global politics, experts say. After years where terrorist bombings dominated headlines, this new spate of attacks is reminiscent of the 1960s and 1970s, when major U.S. figures such as President John F. Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. were killed in pivotal moments.

“There’s never going to be an end to individuals who want to assassinate public individuals,” said Colin P. Clarke, director of research and policy at The Soufan Group, an intelligence and security consulting group. But Clarke also said there were a number of factors that could lead to a rise in assassinations, including the “decline, at least in some parts of the world, of jihadi organizations" that favored different tactics.

In their place, “you’ve got the rise of far-right extremists who are far more decentralized," he said. “And then you’ve got what people are calling salad bar terrorism, which is when they kind of pick and choose different aspects of what motivates them to engage in these types of acts.”

Data from the University of Maryland’s Global Terrorism Database (GTD), which includes figures up to 2020, shows a sharp increase in assassination attempts on government figures around the world starting in 2014. The number of assassinations has stayed consistently high since then — even as the number of terrorist attacks has fallen.

It’s a trend that may have been overlooked in recent years. Erin Miller, program manager at GTD, noted that most of the attacks targeted low- to mid-level officials — and not prominent political leaders such as Khan or Pelosi. The most recent statistics, she said, were dominated by insurgent-led attacks in Afghanistan prior to the Taliban takeover in 2021.

GTD’s data suggests that the late 1980s was another period when assassinations spiked. Miller said that at that point, terrorist attacks such as suicide bombings that often kill indiscriminately were used much less.

“Targeting political leadership was a tactic used to get attention for a cause with less risk of alienating the civilian population,” Miller said. “In more recent years, assailants adopt both targeted assassinations and mass casualty strategies.”

Part of the shift may be structural. Clarke said that as groups like the Islamic State lost their territory, there was a rise in violence committed by people working alone, some of whom had been radicalized online to hate or target specific individuals.

To some extent, there may also be a tactical logic to the shift. Assassination attempts on individuals can often prompt significant political changes. Some have changed the course of history, though not always in precisely the way that their perpetrators intended: the killing of Archduke Franz Ferdinand in Sarajevo in 1914, for example, is considered the spark that began World War I.

Views of assassinations can also change over time. In India, the assassin who killed beloved independence leader Mahatma Gandhi has retroactively been branded a “patriot” by some supporters of the country’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Some historians consider the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin by a far-right extremist in 1995 a disastrous moment for the Middle East peace process. But almost three decades later, the far-right has emerged as kingmaker in the country’s most recent election.

Even in Japan, the shocking assassination of former leader Abe in July sparked a surprising turn: The country took the alleged assassination’s motives seriously.

The alleged killer, Tetsuya Yamagami, later told police he wanted to carry out the assassination because his mother had made large donations to the Unification Church, a religious group to which Abe had apparent close ties. After the former prime minister’s killing, Abe’s former party pledged to end its relationship with the church, though it later backtracked.

Japan, while generally non-violent, has a significant history of political assassinations. But some countries that had long avoided attacks on senior officials have seen assassinations in recent years: Two British lawmakers have been killed in separate politically-motivated murders since 2016.

In Brazil, where there has long been political violence around election periods, the number of violent incidents involving political party representatives and supporters in the lead-up to the 2022 election “eclipsed” the number recorded in the election four years before, according to data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

At least some of the apparent rise in assassinations may be due to technological changes. Abe was shot dead using a “craft-made” gun created with readily available materials. Designs for similar weapons, which can be purchased without a trace and sometimes produced in a way that avoids metal detectors, can be found with ease online.

There have been reported attempted assassinations via drone in recent years, such as the 2018 attack on Nicolás Maduro, the President of Venezuela, during an event in Caracas. Maduro survived the alleged attempt, a low-tech inversion of U.S. drone-based attacks like the one that killed Iranian military officer Qasem Soleimani in 2020.

“Cruder technology lowers the barriers to entry for attackers, allowing even untrained or unprepared extremists [...] to attempt serious plots,” Bruce Hoffman and Jacob Ware, two experts in counterterrorism with the Council on Foreign Relations, recently wrote for War on the Rocks.

Experts have also noted a rising trend in assassinations committed with state-backing, including the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the murder of Kim Jong Nam by North Korean agents and numerous deaths linked back to the Russian state.

But the ever-widening political polarization around much of the world, aided by online echo chambers that can radicalize potential perpetrators and demonize potential victims, has only added to the risk of assassination — as in the attempted attack on Pelosi that left her husband, Paul, wounded.

Clarke noted that in the United States, figures on both the left and the right had been targeted in politically motivated attacks. In some ways, the spate of attempted political killings felt worse than what had come before.

“We’ve been here before. We’ve survived it," Clarke said of U.S. political violence. “But there are people I speak to who say this feels fundamentally different. It feels like nothing’s beyond the pale, at least in terms of the rhetoric.”

