Pakistan’s Imran Khan says he knew of assassination plot before shooting

ISLAMABAD — In his first public appearance after he was shot in the foot, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he had received information about the attack a day before it occurred, describing it as a plan to kill him. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Seated in front of a Pakistani flag with his leg elevated in a cast, Khan repeated his accusation that Pakistani officials were behind the attack. He said there were three individuals in particular and demanded their resignations.

A gunman opened fire on Khan and his supporters during a controversial march demanding early elections. The gunman was arrested shortly afterward by local police and remains in custody. Khan said one person was killed in the attack and 11 wounded.

He said he planned on rejoining his protest march on the capital once he had recovered. Prior to his speech, his doctor presented x-rays showing the bullet fragments in his shin.

The shooting has already escalated tensions across Pakistan, with thousands of Khan supporters launching demonstrations following prayers Friday. The protestors chanted “Revolution!" and “Khan your devotees are countless.” The protests blocked major highways outside the capital Islamabad and in the cities of Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi.

Riot police quickly moved in, firing volleys of tear gas to disperse the crowds. Videos circulated by local broadcasters showed some Khan supporters in Islamabad being loaded into the back of a police van. And on the edges of the capital, hundreds of protesters are continuing to block highways despite thick clouds of tear gas and calls to disband.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah blasted Khan’s party during a press conference Friday, saying the former leader has chosen “a path of destruction."

After condemning Thursday’s attack, Sanaullah suggested Khan’s heated rhetoric is partially to blame for the shooting and warned that national unrest will not only hurt Pakistan’s ruling party.

“If you think that [your path] will destroy others then you must realize that it will also not spare you. You are sitting on the same branch," he said. Adding that the government is exploring ways “to counter those forces which are adding fuel to intolerance."

Khan’s party members released their own incendiary statements blaming the Pakistani government for the shooting.

Fawad Chaudhry, a senior member of Khan’s party described the attack as “a well-thought out conspiracy,” in a series of tweets following a meeting of Khan’s top political leadership. Chaudhry repeated the accusation that the shooting was organized by senior Pakistani leadership, naming Pakistan’s prime minister, the interior minister and a senior intelligence official.

Khan first accused the officials of orchestrating the attack Thursday hours after he was shot. He is demanding they be removed from office and an investigation into the shooting be launched.

“You crossed our red line…..Now face the music,” another senior Khan party member, Pervez Khattak, tweeted referring to Thursday’s attack.

Khan and the Pakistani government have gone head to head since the former cricket star was ousted from power by parliament earlier this year. Khan blames his ouster on a foreign plot and in the months that followed he grew his popular support by holding a series of rallies across the country blasting Pakistan’s new leadership.

George reported from Kabul, Khan from Peshawar, Pakistan.

