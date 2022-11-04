Ukraine live briefing: Battle to win back Russian-controlled Kherson imminent A Ukrainian rocket launcher fires toward Russian positions on a front line in the Kharkiv region on Nov. 3. (Ihor Tkachov/AFP/Getty Images)

Kherson — the only regional capital that Russia has captured since its invasion — may soon be retaken by Ukrainian forces, with Russian troops seemingly poised for a complete withdrawal in what would mark another significant setback for the Kremlin. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Millions of Ukrainians are without electricity after Russian strikes damaged the country’s energy infrastructure, raising fears that the outages could lead to the loss of heat during the bitter winter.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

Russian troops appear poised for a complete withdrawal from Kherson, Western officials said Thursday. The preparations for what would amount to an “orderly, well-planned and deliberate” retreat have reached an advanced stage, officials said, heightening speculation that the Russians could imminently pull back from the left, or eastern, bank of the Dnieper River, which serves as a natural defensive barrier for the bulk of the Russian force deployed further east.

Ukraine can take the remaining territory on the west side of the Dnieper River in Kherson, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at a news conference Thursday. Ukrainian officials in recent days have Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at a news conference Thursday. Ukrainian officials in recent days have signaled that an assault on the city could be imminent.

U.S. Embassy officials in Russia have visited imprisoned basketball star Brittney Griner, the White House said Thursday. "We are told she's doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One. She reiterated that the United States had made a "significant offer" to the Kremlin to secure the release of both Griner and Paul Whelan, another U.S. citizen detained in Russia.

Ukraine began scheduled power outages across Kyiv and 10 other regions this week after a barrage of Russian strikes damaged the country’s energy infrastructure. In his nightly speech Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said about 4.5 million people were temporarily without electricity.

2. Battleground updates

Zaporizhzhia's nuclear power plant was forced into full blackout mode late Wednesday because of Russian attacks that damaged transmission lines linking the nuclear plant to the Ukrainian power system, Energoatom, Ukraine's national nuclear operator, said Thursday. It added that it had only enough fuel to run the plant's diesel generators for 15 days. "This is an extremely concerning development that again demonstrates the plant's fragile and vulnerable situation," International Atomic Energy Agency director general Rafael Mariano Grossi said

More than 100 Russian servicemen were released following negotiations with the Ukrainian government, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Thursday. The men will be flown to Moscow for treatment, the ministry said. Earlier Thursday, the pro-Kremlin separatist leader, Denis Pushilin, said 107 Ukrainian servicemen would also be returned to Kyiv-controlled territory.

U.S. personnel based at the embassy in Kyiv have for months inspected weapons deliveries at unspecified locations in Ukraine, the Pentagon said Thursday, at sites described as "not near the front lines." The inspections were standard accountability measures, and there is no evidence of widespread weapons diversion, Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement. It is unclear whether the United States has detailed its activity to Russia, which has said it would view any U.S. military activity within Ukraine as a provocation.

3. Global impact

The British ambassador to Russia was summoned by Moscow on Thursday after Russian officials accused London of being involved in a drone strike on Russia's Black Sea fleet in Crimea. Britain has denied involvement, accusing Russia of "false claims." British media reported that the ambassador, Deborah Bronnert, was met by protesters outside Russia's foreign ministry.

Microsoft announced Thursday it was extending free vital technology support to Ukraine, which it valued at about $100 million. The support includes cybersecurity protection and Microsoft Cloud services and will last throughout 2023, the company said.

Sens. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) met Ukrainian families in Kyiv on Thursday and promised further humanitarian support for Ukraine. This year, the U.S. has given more than $1.5 billion in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and neighboring countries, according to the United States Agency for International Development

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created the "fastest and largest displacement witnessed in decades," Filippo Grandi, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday. Some 14 million people have been forced from their homes since the invasion was launched in February, he said.

4. From our correspondents

Why Putin will fight for Kherson: Fresh water and land bridge to Crimea. Here in the muddy coastal region of Kherson, soldiers are readying for what may become the biggest battle of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, and perhaps the single best test of whether Moscow ends up winning any significant territory from its invasion or is forced to retreat empty-handed.

Ukrainian officials have signaled that an assault on Kherson city could be imminent. Russia, however, has shown no indication that it is willing to give up the city, or the broader Kherson region, which carries enormous strategic and political importance for the Kremlin, writes The Post’s Michael Miller.

