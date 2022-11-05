Ukraine live briefing: World leaders reinforce support for Ukraine; Russian troops poised for Kherson retreat

World leaders fortified their support for Ukraine ahead of the punishing winter months, with the United States announcing a $400 million aid package that includes funding for additional air defenses against Russian attacks on critical infrastructure.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
1. Key developments
- White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Friday to reaffirm the United States’ “unwavering” support for Ukraine. He ruled out pressuring Kyiv to embark on negotiations with Moscow at a news conference after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his top aides. “The fundamental question is less a process question about negotiations. It is a more substantive question about what a just peace looks like and how it can be achieved,” Sullivan said.
- The Group of Seven met in Münster, Germany, and announced in a statement the establishment of a “coordination mechanism” to help Ukraine “repair, restore and defend its critical energy and water infrastructure.” It did not set a timeline for implementation, but diplomats attending the event said it was important to act immediately given the onset of winter.
- President Vladimir Putin suggested Friday that Russia exceeded its original mobilization quota of 300,000 reservists called to fight in Ukraine. “There are 300,000 mobilized men. We have 318,000 of them. Why 318,000? Because there are volunteers,” Putin said in remarks on Russia’s National Unity Day. The Russian leader also signed a new law allowing authorities to mobilize citizens with unsealed criminal records, including for serious crimes.
2. Battleground updates
- The United States is paying for the refurbishment of 45 T-72 tanks for Ukraine, the Pentagon announced Friday — the first time that Washington has answered pleas from Kyiv to provide such weapons for use on the front lines. The Soviet-era tanks are part of the defense stocks of the Czech Republic. The Netherlands is paying for an additional 45 tanks to be refurbished and sent to Ukraine. In his nightly address Friday, Zelensky said the U.S. and Czech packages would “ensure the strengthening of our tank units.”
- Zelensky said there was “irrefutable evidence that no one in Ukraine has created or is creating any ‘dirty bombs,’” after officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspected three sites at Kyiv’s request. Russia has regularly claimed, without evidence, that Ukraine is preparing a “dirty bomb.” However, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement Thursday that the watchdog “did not find any indications of undeclared nuclear activities and materials” after its personnel “were given unfettered access to the locations.”
- A comparison of satellite images reveals a reduced military presence at a Russian-occupied airfield outside Kherson. The images, which were provided to The Post by Maxar Technologies, show that multiple buildings visible on Oct. 15 had been destroyed by Nov. 3, and a reduced number of visible military vehicles.
3. Global impact
- Africa is “suffering” as a result of the Ukraine war, top European Union diplomat Josep Borrell said at the G-7 meeting Friday. “Russia is blocking food, destroying agricultural transport infrastructures,” affecting the continent, Borrell added. He also accused Iran of providing drones to Russia in breach of a U.N. Security Council ban, which Tehran denies. U.S. officials and others say they have examined the wreckage of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones shot down in Ukraine.
- Microsoft announced it was extending free vital technology support to Ukraine, valuing the help at about $100 million. The support includes cybersecurity protection and Microsoft Cloud services and will last throughout 2023, the company said.
4. From our correspondents
G-7 agrees to fix, defend Ukraine’s infrastructure amid Russian attacks. The plan to fortify Ukraine ahead of the punishing winter months was cemented on the second day of G-7 meetings in the historic German city of Münster. The symbolic importance of the meeting place — the same venue in which the Treaty of Westphalia was signed ending the Thirty Years’ War — was underscored by some of the attending diplomats, who said Russia’s invasion challenged the world order those centuries-old accords helped establish.
The G-7 statement signed by each nation announced the establishment of a “coordination mechanism” to help Ukraine “repair, restore and defend its critical energy and water infrastructure,” The Post’s John Hudson writes. It did not set a timeline for implementation, but diplomats attending the event said it was important to act immediately given the onset of winter.
Meg Kelly contributed to this report.