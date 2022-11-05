Ukraine live briefing: World leaders reinforce support for Ukraine; Russian troops poised for Kherson retreat

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Friday to reaffirm the United States’ “unwavering” support for Ukraine. He ruled out pressuring Kyiv to embark on negotiations with Moscow at a news conference after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his top aides. “The fundamental question is less a process question about negotiations. It is a more substantive question about what a just peace looks like and how it can be achieved,” Sullivan said.

The Group of Seven met in Münster, Germany, and announced in a statement the establishment of a “coordination mechanism” to help Ukraine “repair, restore and defend its critical energy and water infrastructure.” It did not set a timeline for implementation, but diplomats attending the event said it was important to act immediately given the onset of winter.