Ukraine live briefing: U.S. nudges Kyiv to ease negotiation stance; Zelensky calls out Iran on drones

November 6, 2022 at 1:53 a.m. EDT
A musician is illuminated by a street lamp Saturday night in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ed Ram/Getty Images)

The United States is pushing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to reconsider his stance against negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin, The Washington Post reports. The effort is intended as a means to maintain international support, not necessarily to induce bargaining between the warring nations.

On Saturday, Iran acknowledged publicly for the first time that it had given Russia deadly drones — albeit before the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion began in February. Zelensky called Tehran’s statement a “confession,” after weeks of attacks from Iranian Shahed drones.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

  • Zelensky’s ban on negotiating with Moscow is wearing on other nations’ leaders, The Post reports, and the United States is trying to mitigate “Ukraine fatigue.” Biden administration officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive discussions between Washington and Kyiv, told The Post that the Biden administration is pushing Zelensky to soften his stance.
  • Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian acknowledged Saturday that the nation supplied Russia with a “limited number of drones” months before the invasion but said it had not received any confirmation that they had been used in Ukraine. Iran has repeatedly denied supplying Moscow with drones to use in Ukraine, even as Ukraine accused Russia of using Iranian-made drones, and as U.S. officials said the United States had examined the wreckage of Iranian-made drones shot down in Ukraine.
  • Zelensky said in his nightly address that Amirabdollahian’s comments were a “confession,” and that “the world will make even more efforts to investigate” the Kremlin and Iran.

2. Battleground updates

  • Ukrainian forces are targeting Russian logistics and transportation in the Kherson region as Russian forces continue forced evacuations there, D.C. think tank Institute for the Study of War reported Saturday.
  • The Pentagon announced additional support for Ukraine on Friday with a $400 million aid package that includes additional air defenses against Russian attacks on critical infrastructure. It also promised Kyiv the refurbishment of 45 T-72 tanks for Ukraine — the first time Washington has answered pleas from Ukraine to provide for such weapons to be sent to the front lines — as well as drones, air-defense missiles and riverine boats.
  • Power restrictions were in place for residents in Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine on Saturday, the country’s energy facilitator Ukrenergo said in a statement, as work to repair key energy infrastructure hit by Russian attacks continued. Ukrenergo said it implemented more emergency energy restrictions for seven regions because Saturday’s energy consumption was up 6.2 percent from the previous Saturday

3. Global impact

  • Zelensky reported Saturday that more than 800,000 tons of food left three Black Sea ports in the preceding week on their way to Africa, China and the Middle East. Russia said last weekend that it would no longer abide by a U.N.-brokered deal to allow such shipments, but it reversed course Wednesday after discussions with Turkish authorities. An attack on a Russian ship last weekend precipitated Moscow’s initial pullback.
  • Satellite imagery showed a train crossing from North Korea into Russia for the first time in several years, D.C.-based think tank North 38 said in a report published Friday. The purpose of the crossing and the contents it was carrying is unclear, the North Korea researcher reported, adding that it comes amid reports of arms sales from North Korea to Russia and over the general expectation that trade between both countries could resume. The North Korean government has been supplying Russia with ordnance, the White House reported this week.

4. From our correspondents

Russia strips climate advocate of citizenship: Climate activist Arshak Makichyan, 28, who fled Russia to Berlin in March following the invasion of Ukraine, is no longer Russian, according to the government, after a Moscow court has decided to strip Makichyan along with his father and brother, who both remain in Russia, of their citizenship, in what appears to be payback for his public antiwar statements.

Makichyan, who is Armenian by birth, emigrated to Russia as a baby in 1995 and holds only a Russian passport, meaning the decision has rendered him effectively stateless, Francesca Ebel reports.

