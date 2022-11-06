Ukraine live briefing: U.S. nudges Kyiv to ease negotiation stance; Zelensky calls out Iran on drones

On Saturday, Iran acknowledged publicly for the first time that it had given Russia deadly drones — albeit before the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion began in February. Zelensky called Tehran’s statement a “confession,” after weeks of attacks from Iranian Shahed drones .

The United States is pushing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to reconsider his stance against negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin, The Washington Post reports . The effort is intended as a means to maintain international support, not necessarily to induce bargaining between the warring nations.

Ukrainian forces are targeting Russian logistics and transportation in the Kherson region as Russian forces continue forced evacuations there, D.C. think tank Institute for the Study of War reported Saturday.

Russia strips climate advocate of citizenship: Climate activist Arshak Makichyan, 28, who fled Russia to Berlin in March following the invasion of Ukraine, is no longer Russian, according to the government, after a Moscow court has decided to strip Makichyan along with his father and brother, who both remain in Russia, of their citizenship, in what appears to be payback for his public antiwar statements.