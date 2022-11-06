Relentless drought kills hundreds of Kenya’s zebras, elephants, wildebeests

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

More than a thousand animals have died as a result of a drought in Kenya, according to a report released Friday by the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, including hundreds of zebras and elephants. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Among the deaths related to the drought are 512 wildebeests, 430 zebras, 205 elephants and 51 buffalo.

The report provides insight into the effects of a years-long drought on wildlife in the area, as the United Nations and other organizations have for months warned about the humanitarian impact.

“In Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia, we are on the brink of an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe,” Guleid Artan, director of the World Meteorological Organization’s climate center for East Africa, said in August. This season is the “fifth consecutive failed rainy season” in the region, he said.

Kenya’s secretary of tourism and wildlife, Peninah Malonza, said at the news conference Friday announcing the figures that the country was attempting to intervene by providing hay, water and “enhanced surveillance of wildlife outside protected areas to reduce human-wildlife conflicts.”

The figures come as world leaders gather in Egypt on Sunday for COP27, the annual U.N. climate change summit. Amina J. Mohammed, deputy secretary general of the United Nations, called on richer nations to focus on providing climate assistance to developing nations in Africa, writing in an op-ed that the “worsening climate chaos is wreaking havoc across” the continent.

Among the 430 zebras killed by the drought, 49 are Grevy’s zebra, an endangered species with only about 3,000 estimated to be left in the wild, according to the Grevy’s Zebra Trust, which assisted in collecting data for the report. The deaths come despite ongoing feeding programs in the area, the report said.

Zebras and wildebeests were particularly affected by the drought, the report said.

Elephants were also impacted, especially young ones, which are not tall enough to reach up to higher food sources, it said. In the Amboseli ecosystem, in southwest Kenya — which is home to about 1,900 elephants — 76 elephants died; 45 of them were juveniles who died of malnutrition “since the mothers could not produce enough milk.”

The figures collected between February and October could be an undercount, the report cautioned, because the carcasses of animals that died as a result of the drought may have been consumed by predators. It also noted that the landscapes are vast, so researchers “may not have accessed every part of area where wildlife died.”

The deaths are a “stark reminder of the devastating impact of climate change on biodiversity,” said Sophie le Clue, chief executive of ADM Capital Foundation, an environmental nonprofit organization. “The world is facing a biodiversity crisis as we face unprecedented species extinctions globally,” she said, adding that the problem “remains far from being a priority on political agendas.”

Hannah Mumby, an assistant professor at the University of Hong Kong whose research focuses on elephants, said that “we have to be aware that extreme events lasting years and causing these huge mortality impacts should be unusual,” but that two other severe droughts have hit Kenya in the past decade.

“This suggests the climate crisis is playing out,” she said, “and the implications for biodiversity, livestock and food security are taking place now.”

The report recommended the “urgent and immediate” supply of water and salt licks — a source of minerals — in the ecosystems affected by the drought. It also called for the supply of hay for Grevy’s zebra in the country’s northern region to be “enhanced” during November and December to cover a wider area.

In the Amboseli ecosystem an “urgent total aerial census of wildlife” should be conducted, it said, before the next rainy season — this spring — to evaluate the effects of the drought.

