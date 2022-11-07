Attacks on trans candidate Eddie Izzard come from all sides in the U.K.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — Comedian Eddie Izzard says she has been punched and verbally abused by street gangs because of the way she looks. Since she announced her run for British Parliament, politicians — including members of her own Labour Party — are also launching attacks. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight While Izzard has not taken a particularly vocal stance on trans issues, her critics have been sharply personal about her identity — making unlikely bedfellows of politicians from the governing Conservative Party and the opposition Labour Party who have called her “that” or “not a woman.”

The focus on Izzard’s identity — and even the possibility that she may benefit from initiatives designed to boost women’s participation in political life — has shown the divides on trans rights within both major political parties in the United Kingdom and how Labour, which sees itself as more progressive on social issues, is especially vulnerable to infighting.

Advertisement

Izzard, 60, said she has found the fixation frustrating. “I happen to be trans. It isn’t the central part of me. I also happen to play the piano. I also happen to have blue eyes,” Izzard said in a telephone interview, adding that she would prefer to be defined by her politics rather than by her gender identity.

The two-time Emmy-winning comedian and Broadway performer is campaigning to be Labour’s candidate for Sheffield Central, in northern England. If she is selected, she could be the first openly transgender person to win an election in the U.K.; Sheffield Central is considered a safe Labour seat.

The Labour Party will soon have to decide whether to limit some primaries to female candidates, adhering to a measure known as the “all-women shortlist” that was introduced decades ago to boost representation in Parliament. While the decision is generally opaque until the announcement — and Labour leaders have appeared reluctant to wade into the debate in this race — much media coverage has focused on whether Izzard, who identifies as a trans woman and describes herself as gender-fluid, would qualify.

Advertisement

Labour lawmaker Rosie Duffield, who has argued that allowing transgender people to self-identify puts female-only spaces at risk, has turned this prospect into a line of attack. Insisting that Izzard’s inclusion would hurt the political chances of other women, Duffield has pledged to leave the party if Izzard is included. At an event hosted by party activists advocating for what they termed women’s sex-based rights in September, Duffield said: “I won’t lie, and I won’t say that a man is a woman. Eddie Izzard is not a woman.”

Izzard’s campaign issued a statement saying the candidate is not seeking to be elected on the all-women shortlist. “The people who were pushing the misinformation and disinformation about all-women shortlists — there was no fight there,” Izzard, who has asked to be addressed using female pronouns since 2020, said in the interview.

Advertisement

Duffield has previously said she is not transphobic and simply insists on sex-based protections for women, including female-only spaces such as hospital wards, refuges and prisons — and she argues that politics should be no exception. Other party members, including many younger activists, have accused Duffield and other lawmakers of thinly disguising transphobia under the banner of women’s rights.

LGBT Labour, which officially represents Labour’s grass-roots LGBT members, called on the party to take disciplinary action against Duffield, adopt a formal definition of transphobia and enact a “zero tolerance approach” at “all levels of the party.”

The Labour Party has tried to manage the rift by appealing for compassion — but has been criticized for a lack of clarity. Labour leader Keir Starmer would not say whether the party was considering an all-women shortlist in Izzard’s race, or whether she would qualify. “For 99.9 percent of women, it’s a matter of biology. I completely support that,” Starmer said last month. “There is a small percentage who struggle with their gender, and I’m not going to simply put that on one side and ignore that.”

Advertisement

Starmer, while declining to comment on individual cases including Izzard’s, also suggested that there is an argument for getting rid of all-women shortlists, given that more than half of his party’s members are now women.

Izzard has also been a target of some in the Conservative Party. Lawmaker Lee Anderson misgendered Izzard and suggested she may pose a safety risk when using the bathroom facilities in Parliament. Anderson added that he thought working-class Labour voters would look at Izzard and think “really? Is that what’s coming to Parliament?”

Conservatives have not been immune to intraparty rifts over trans issues. A senior member of the party, Suella Braverman, said in August that the government would never compel British teachers and children to use the pronouns or names preferred by their trans classmates in schools. Conservative lawmaker Jamie Wallis — who came out as transgender this year, becoming the first openly trans member of Parliament — criticized her comments and accused members of his party of exploiting the debate on transgender rights “to score cheap political points.”

The Labour and Conservative parties, along with Duffield and Anderson individually, did not respond to requests for comment. Duffield and her camp say they have received online abuse and threats to their safety for expressing their views.

Advertisement

Izzard said that the vast majority of people she has encountered on the campaign trail in Sheffield have been supportive — and that she is unaffected by the latest barrage of personal attacks that she prefers to ignore.

“People have shouted at me in the street. People have fought me with their fists in the street. And I will keep going forward. I am resilient,” she said. “It’s wrong that they should be doing it, but it’s not going to affect me.”

She added: “Trans people have been around for thousands of years, but we have been scared to stand up and say that we exist. … I say to all the people who are transphobic: Join the 21st century — we are moving on.”

GiftOutline Gift Article