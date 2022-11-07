Ukraine live briefing: Millions without power in capital; Kyiv says it struck Russian base in Kherson area

Millions of people in Ukraine’s capital region were without power Sunday because of blackouts aimed at relieving the strain on a power grid damaged by Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.
A Republican winter may be coming for Ukraine: If the Republican Party makes significant gains in Tuesday’s midterm elections, it could possibly revamp the United States’ whole approach to supporting Ukraine, Ishaan Tharoor writes in the latest Today’s WorldView newsletter.
“Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said last week.
There is no uniform consensus within the Republican caucus on how best to support Ukraine’s resistance to Russian invasion. However, various GOP lawmakers and candidates have indicated that the fire hose of funding must be turned off.