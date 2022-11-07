Ukraine live briefing: Millions without power in capital; Kyiv says it struck Russian base in Kherson area In near total darkness, IT workers Alina and Igor work on a jigsaw puzzle in their apartment during a scheduled power cut Sunday in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ed Ram/Getty Images)

Millions of people in Ukraine’s capital region were without power Sunday because of blackouts aimed at relieving the strain on a power grid damaged by Russian strikes on energy infrastructure. Ukrainian forces laid claim to an attack on a Russian base in the occupied Kherson region, as they continued to target Russian logistics in the region.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects around the world.

1. Key developments

Blackouts continued in Kyiv on Sunday evening to stabilize the power grid , Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. More than 4.5 million consumers were without power, mostly in the capital city and surrounding region, he said, following Russian strikes in recent weeks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Ukraine said it struck a Russian base in the Kherson region where 200 soldiers were located. Ukraine’s Operational Command South Ukraine’s Operational Command South said early Monday local time that the strike in Kakhovka, northeast of the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, had caused significant losses. Russian-backed authorities there had earlier said power and water supplies were cut off in the city of Kherson and surrounding areas after a Ukrainian attack.

2. Battleground updates

The Ukrainian military on Sunday accused Russian forces of destroying private boats in the Kherson area. In a statement, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian General Staff said that Moscow had appropriated engines from the destroyed vessels and that fuel had leaked into the Dnieper River’s delta.

Vehicle traffic will be suspended for 12 hours on the Crimean Bridge on Tuesday for repairs, Russia’s Transport Ministry said Sunday, according to state media outlet Tass. The bridge to occupied Crimea was damaged in an explosion last month, with Russian President Vladimir Putin Russia’s Transport Ministry said Sunday, according to state media outlet Tass. The bridge to occupied Crimea was damaged in an explosion last month, with Russian President Vladimir Putin blaming Kyiv for the attack.

3. Global impact

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to propose that the bloc give Ukraine 1.5 billion euros per month , “which would contribute significantly to cover Ukraine’s financing needs for 2023.” The proposal would include up to 18 billion euros to help Ukraine, “particularly over the winter,” she said in , “which would contribute significantly to cover Ukraine’s financing needs for 2023.” The proposal would include up to 18 billion euros to help Ukraine, “particularly over the winter,” she said in a statement Sunday.

Iran’s foreign minister said his country supplied Russia with a “limited number of drones” months before the invasion . But Hossein Amirabdollahian said Iran had not received any confirmation that they had been used in Ukraine. Iran has repeatedly denied supplying Moscow with drones for use in Ukraine.

4. Analysis from The Washington Post

A Republican winter may be coming for Ukraine: If the Republican Party makes significant gains in Tuesday’s midterm elections, it could possibly revamp the United States’ whole approach to supporting Ukraine, Ishaan Tharoor writes in the latest Today’s WorldView newsletter.

“Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said last week.

There is no uniform consensus within the Republican caucus on how best to support Ukraine’s resistance to Russian invasion. However, various GOP lawmakers and candidates have indicated that the fire hose of funding must be turned off.

