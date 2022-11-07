Tanzania investigating plane crash into Lake Victoria that killed 19

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tanzanian officials are investigating how a passenger jet crash landed into Lake Victoria, killing 19 people near the northwestern city of Bukoba as it attempted to land at a nearby airport. As of Sunday evening local time, emergency services had rescued 24 survivors from the site of the crash, operator Precision Airlines said in a statement. The flight from Dar es Salaam to Bukoba crashed around 8:53 a.m. local time, it said.

A total of 43 people, including 39 passengers and four crew members, had been on board the flight when it crashed, the airline said, adding that one of the passengers was an infant.

Hillary Mremi, a spokesman for the airline, told The Washington Post Monday morning that rescue efforts were now complete, but said there were no further updates yet on the investigation that had begun into how the accident happened.

The number of crash survivors was lowered from a figure provided in an earlier statement issued by the airline, which said there had been 26 survivors.

In a tweet, Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan expressed her condolences to the families of the victims and thanked those who had been involved in the emergency rescue operation.

“Precision Air extends its deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the passenger and crew involved in this tragic accident,” the airline said in a statement Sunday, adding that the flight had been traveling from Dar es Salaam to Bukoba.

Tanzania’s Minister of Construction and Transport Makame Mbarawa said that information about the accident’s cause would be released when the investigation into the crash is complete and insisted that air travel in the country was safe, according to local media.

The airline identified the downed aircraft as an ATR42-500. In a statement posted to Facebook, the manufacturer of the model, French-Italian firm ATR Aircraft, said that its officials were supporting the investigation into the crash in line with “established international protocols.” “Our first thoughts are with the families and individuals affected by this accident,” the aircraft manufacturer said.

Photographs from the scene of the crash show emergency workers using small boats to rescue stranded survivors and ropes to pull the passenger jet to Lake Victoria’s shore, where it had been almost fully submerged.

According to survivors and witnesses, the crash happened after the plane encountered poor weather and the pilot decided to redirect the aircraft.

“We were then informed that we would be landing shortly, but there was heavy turbulence. We later found ourselves in the lake,” survivor Richard Komba told BBC News. “Water then entered the plane and those sitting near the front were covered by it. I was in the back seat and most of us in the back of the plane struggled to get out.”

