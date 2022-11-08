Christchurch gunman who killed 51 at mosques appeals life sentence

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An Australian man who in March 2019 killed 51 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand has appealed his life sentence, sparking accusations that he was trying to inflict more emotional damage on the Muslim community. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight New Zealanders expressed relief and joy in August 2020 when Brenton Tarrant, the gunman responsible for the deadliest act of violence in the country’s modern history, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

For many in Christchurch, a city of nearly 370,000, the sentencing was an opportunity to start healing from the shooting. In 2020, Tarrant pleaded guilty after a surprise reversal of his original plea, but he has now appealed both the sentencing and conviction, New Zealand’s court of appeals confirmed Tuesday.

“This is rather a blatant and calculated attempt to retraumatise the Christchurch victims specifically and the nation as a whole. This shows that the March 15 terrorist has no remorse,” the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) said in an emailed statement. FIANZ said Tarrant was attempting to “gain notoriety and in the process milk our justice platforms for hate speech,” and also “gain new adherents to their cause of hate.”

Imam Gamal Fouda of the Al Noor Mosque, one of the two mosques targeted in the massacre, said he was “struggling to understand” why Tarrant was appealing the conviction after he had pleaded guilty.

“I cannot help but think that this is another action from this terrorist to harm his victims again by keeping alive the memory of him and his terrorist actions,” Fouda said in a Facebook post.

He said he believed the appeal “will cause a significant trauma in our community.”

A clerk at the court said the appeal would receive an oral hearing, but that the date for the hearing had not yet been set. The court did not immediately grant a records request for the notice of appeal.

Local news outlet Stuff.co.nz reported last year that Tarrant has claimed his guilty pleas were made under duress, when he was “subject to inhuman or degrading treatment,” preventing a fair trial, citing a recent memorandum by human rights lawyer Tony Ellis. When reached by The Washington Post, Ellis declined to comment, saying he no longer represented Tarrant.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declined to comment on the appeal to reporters, saying she had pledged not to say the gunman’s name. “His is a story that should not be told and his is a name that should not be repeated,” she said, according to the Associated Press. “I am going to apply that same rule in commenting on his attempts to revictimize people. We should give him nothing.”

In the days following the massacre in 2019, Ardern pledged to change the country’s gun laws. In a matter of weeks, a permanent ban on a variety of weapons went into effect. New Zealand’s legislative response to the mass shooting drew sharp comparisons to the United States, where gun legislation has failed amid opposition by Republicans.

Authorities say the Christchurch shooter explained his actions in a manifesto that drew from the “great replacement” narrative — a racist theory that maintains native-born Whites are being intentionally displaced as ethnic majorities in their nations. The theory was also present in screeds left by shooters in El Paso in 2019 and Buffalo earlier this year.

Temel Atacocugu, one of the survivors of the attack, told the New Zealand Herald in reaction to the appeal that Tarrant was “trying to not be forgotten.”

“He’s doing these things to keep reminding the public that ‘I’m still here,’” Atacocugu said, adding: “It’s not going to work and he will remain [in prison] forever.”

Michael Feola contributed to this report.

