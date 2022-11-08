Norway princess gives up royal duties for life with ‘shaman’ fiance

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s a classic royal love story. A princess gives up her royal privileges to be with her one true love. This time, it’s Princess Martha Louise of Norway, who on Tuesday relinquished her royal duties so she could work on alternative medicine with her fiance, self-described shaman Durek Verrett. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight In a statement, the Royal House of Norway said the princess “is taking this step to create a clearer dividing line between her business activities and her role as a member of the Royal Family.”

Martha Louise, 51, the only daughter of Norway’s King Harald, said in a video statement Tuesday that there was no discord between her and the royal family and that she hopes this change “will lead to a calmer and more peaceful environment” regarding her and Verrett, 47.

The relationship — as well as some of Verrett’s more dubious claims — has received intense scrutiny in Norway, especially following the pair’s engagement in June.

According to his website, Verrett describes himself as a sixth-generation shaman who is dedicated to “serving global spiritual evolution” and “redefining what wellness means.” There, he offers a 30-day program to “experiment with Shamanic knowledge," along with other "Shaman School” courses and virtual “Wokeshops.”

He also hosts a podcast and sells items like the “spirit optimizer,” a small $222 medallion Verrett says is “imbued with frequencies and energies that connect to the spirit world and to the physical world.” A one-hour virtual private session with Verrett costs $1,500.

Some of his claims have drawn criticism in Norway, including his suggestion that cancer is a choice. He has also said that having too many sexual partners leaves imprints within you that must be cleaned out. Critics have called him a “con man” and conspiracy theorist.

“I know that some of the things I have said and done have been seen as controversial in Norway — some have even argued that this has become a problem for the monarchy,” Verrett said Tuesday in the video statement. “This was never my intention.”

But, he added, it’s important that he “has a right to autonomy, to determine what I believe in and to speak up about it.”

The Royal House said in a statement that “the situation we as a family have found ourselves in recently … has raised problems that are complex.” They said it was crucial to balance maintaining a trusting relationship with the Norwegian people while also ensuring the well-being of their family.

Both Verrett and Martha and the royal family stressed that the pair still believe in conventional medicine.

“I am for the school of medicine, and always have been, because I have seen several occasions in my life where I have been saved by the school of medicine," Verrett said. Alternative medicine, he said, should come “not instead of, but in addition to” the health care system.

Martha said that she has been “impressed by all the knowledgeable people who work in hospitals, doctors’ offices and educational institutions across Norway.” But, she added, she also believes that there are components of physical and mental health that are not "summ[ed] up in a research report.” As examples, she listed spirituality, yoga, acupuncture and meditation as examples.

She said she wants to continue "bridge-building” between conventional and alternative forms of medicine.

The Royal House on Tuesday also condemned what it said were the “racist attitudes that Durek Verrett has had to contend with," adding that they “consider it a strength that the Royal House reflects Norway’s ethnic diversity.”

When Verrett and Martha are married, he will join the royal family but without an official title or role, in accordance with tradition, the royal house said. The king, however, decided that the princess could keep her title — although she will refrain from using it in connection with her business activities.

