Ukraine live briefing: ‘Anyone serious about climate’ should oppose the war, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that “anyone who is serious about the climate agenda” should also be serious about stopping Russian aggression. The Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine has worsened the world’s energy and food crises, undermining efforts to halt “the destruction of the climate,” he said in his nightly address, while mentioning this week’s U.N. climate summit, or COP27, in Egypt.
World leaders must “force Russia into genuine peace negotiations,” Zelensky said. Kyiv has “repeatedly proposed” talks, but Russia has responded with “terrorist attacks, shelling or blackmail,” he said. Ukraine is demanding the restoration of its occupied territories, compensation for war damages and punishment for war criminals. Zelensky’s remarks came after The Washington Post reported that the Biden administration privately encouraged Kyiv to signal an openness to negotiate an end to the war with Moscow.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
4. From our correspondents
An unusually public uproar inside Russia about battlefield losses. Surviving troops and relatives of conscripted fighters publicly expressed frustration that their units were led to slaughter due to poorly planned operations, The Washington Post’s Mary Ilyushina and Annabelle Timsit reported. The uproar prompted an official response from the Russian Defense Ministry, which disputed the scale of the losses claimed by front-line soldiers.