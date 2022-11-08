Ukraine live briefing: ‘Anyone serious about climate’ should oppose the war, Zelensky says

By
November 8, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. EST
Workers repaired a power station damaged by a Russian air attack in Kyiv.
Workers repaired a power station damaged by a Russian air attack in Kyiv. (Ed Ram/Photographer: Ed Ram/Getty Image)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that “anyone who is serious about the climate agenda” should also be serious about stopping Russian aggression. The Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine has worsened the world’s energy and food crises, undermining efforts to halt “the destruction of the climate,” he said in his nightly address, while mentioning this week’s U.N. climate summit, or COP27, in Egypt.

World leaders must “force Russia into genuine peace negotiations,” Zelensky said. Kyiv has “repeatedly proposed” talks, but Russia has responded with “terrorist attacks, shelling or blackmail,” he said. Ukraine is demanding the restoration of its occupied territories, compensation for war damages and punishment for war criminals. Zelensky’s remarks came after The Washington Post reported that the Biden administration privately encouraged Kyiv to signal an openness to negotiate an end to the war with Moscow.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

  • The “entire world is suffering because of the war between Russia and Ukraine,” Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi said at the COP27 climate summit. “And so I would like to appeal to you, please allow me to say this in all respect: This war must stop.” Former U.S. vice president Al Gore and French President Emmanuel Macron urged world leaders to avoid sacrificing long-term climate commitments for short-term energy needs triggered by the war in Ukraine.
  • On the ground, Ukrainian forces “are gradually pushing back” Russian troops in some parts of the country’s eastern and southern regions, Zelensky said Monday. There is heavy fighting in the eastern region of Donetsk, he added. Russian troops are dying “by the hundreds every day. The ground in front of the Ukrainian positions is literally littered with the bodies of the occupiers.”

2. Battleground updates

  • “Russian forces have greatly depleted their arsenal of high-precision weapons systems and have suffered significant aviation losses,” analysts at the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War think tank said Monday. Russia will probably “struggle to maintain the current pace of the Russian military’s coordinated campaign against Ukrainian critical infrastructure,” the ISW added.
  • Russian troops are looting and robbing Ukrainian civilians in the southern region of Kherson, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said late Monday. Russian authorities are creating unacceptable living conditions for residents in a bid to force them to leave the area, the ministry said.

3. Global impact

  • North Korea on Tuesday denied U.S. assertions that Kim Jong Un’s regime is covertly shipping artillery shells to Russia, to aid the Kremlin in its war against Ukraine. “We once again make clear that we have never had ‘arms dealings’ with Russia and that we have no plan to do so in the future,” a North Korean official said in a statement carried on state media.
  • Russian oligarch Yevgeniy Prigozhin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin and head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, which is fighting in Ukraine, boasted Monday that he was interfering in the U.S. midterm elections and planned to continue doing so, The Washington Post reported.
  • Philanthropist Howard G. Buffett, the son of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, offered to donate funds that would be used to buy “electrical equipment and generators to provide energy to critical facilities” in Ukraine, the Ukrainian presidential office said Monday. Howard G. Buffett has previously given funds used to purchase medical equipment and buses for Ukrainian forces.

4. From our correspondents

An unusually public uproar inside Russia about battlefield losses. Surviving troops and relatives of conscripted fighters publicly expressed frustration that their units were led to slaughter due to poorly planned operations, The Washington Post’s Mary Ilyushina and Annabelle Timsit reported. The uproar prompted an official response from the Russian Defense Ministry, which disputed the scale of the losses claimed by front-line soldiers.

