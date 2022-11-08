Ukraine live briefing: ‘Anyone serious about climate’ should oppose the war, Zelensky says

The “entire world is suffering because of the war between Russia and Ukraine,” Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi said at the COP27 climate summit. “And so I would like to appeal to you, please allow me to say this in all respect: This war must stop.” Former U.S. vice president Al Gore and French President Emmanuel Macron urged world leaders to avoid sacrificing long-term climate commitments for short-term energy needs triggered by the war in Ukraine.