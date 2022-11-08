A custody dispute in South Korea centers on presidential dogs

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEOUL — Two fluffy former “peace puppies,” gifted in 2018 by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, are now at the center of a custody row between South Korea’s former and current presidents. Moon Jae-in, who stepped down from South Korea’s top office in May, plans to give up the pair of dogs that Kim presented him to mark the two countries’ growing friendship after a summit four years ago. Moon’s office said Monday that he’d made the decision because of a lack of support from his successor, Yoon Suk-yeol.

The Pungsan hunting dogs — the beloved breed is indigenous to North Korea — are named Songgang and Gomi. They gave birth to seven puppies during Moon’s presidency, and he took the parents and one offspring to his personal residence as he left office.

It was an unprecedented move since the trio, as official state property, was supposed to be returned to the presidential archives per requirements of the Presidential Records Act. But after negotiations with the archives and the interior ministry, Moon was entrusted with the dogs’ care, according to his office. The ministry even pursued a legislative amendment to implement the move.

But like so many custody disputes, money seems to have gotten in the way.

South Korea’s Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported Monday that the ministry proposed a monthly budget of 2.5 million won ($1,800) in government funds to cover the pets’ food and veterinary care costs. The plan was derailed by “unexplained opposition” from Yoon’s administration, Moon’s office said.

“It seems that the presidential office is negative towards entrusting the management of the Pungsan dogs to former President Moon,” it said in a statement. “If that’s the case, we can be cool about it.”

The statement cited Moon’s “regrets” in having to return “companion animals he grew attached to.”

The dogs’ fate sparked an online outcry, with many South Koreans asking how they could be treated like standard property and offering to adopt the family themselves.

Moon’s claim also prompted a denial from President Yoon’s office, which said the relevant agencies are still discussing the situation. A lawmaker in the ruling People Power Party, Kweon Seong-dong, criticized the past president’s action as “shameful.”

“Is he giving up the dogs because he is no longer eligible to cover food and care cost with tax money?” Kweon asked on Facebook.

Dogs have been a repeated symbol of warming ties between the rival Koreas. In 2000, North Korean leader Kim Jong Il gave two Pungsan dogs to his South Korean counterpart, Kim Dae-jung. Seoul reciprocated with two Jindo dogs named Peace and Reunification.

Neither side in this week’s dispute offered full details on the pets’ monthly expenses — which amount to $21,600 annually. Songgang and Gomi remained out of sight.

